The Summer of 2024 is Going to be Action-Packed!

As we prepare for our final race of the winter karting season, we’ve been very busy putting the finishing touches on our 2024 CKN Summer Tour schedule. There is no shortage of races on tap this summer and narrowing it down, and ensuring we get a chance to see and support as many racers in every region of the country, has been extremely difficult.

We know we just won’t be able to see everyone during the short summer season that is available in Canadian Karting, but before we announce where we’re going this year, we wanted to showcase all of the major events we have confirmed will take place this season in Canadian karting.

We scoured many club, regional and national schedules to find as many “elevated” races as we could on their calendars and have come up with a list of no less than 35 events available to racers this summer.

For sure, there may be some we’ve missed, so please Contact Us with your event to add to this list and as always, you can view our major events calendar right here on CKN!

Western Canada

Starting out west, there are a number of events with each province hosting something special this year.

We’re expecting a big showcase of Western Canadian talent at the winner-take-all Max Karting Group Canada Final, which will take place EDKRA Rotax Mojo Raceway in Warburg, Alberta.

British Columbia will be a busy province this summer with the BC Regional Series stopping at four different circuits, while the new addition of the Rok Cup Pacific NW series will focus at Greg Moore Raceway. Saskatchewan will run a two-event Sask Series, while the Manitoba Karting Association will host their Battle at the Beach event again this summer. Alberta will also have their two club showcases as CKRC hosts their North of 49 Championship event, while EDKRA will run their Summer Challenge at the end of June.

May

4/5 BC Regional Series @ Vancouver Island Circuit (BC)

June

1/2 – ROK Cup Pacific NW @ Greg Moore Raceway (BC)

15/16 Sask Series @ WF Botkin Raceway (SK)

22/23 – BC Regional Series @ Cariboo Kart Racers (BC)

28/29/30 – EDKRA Summer Challenge @ Rotax Mojo Raceway (AB)

July

6/7 – ROK Cup Pacific NW @ Greg Moore Raceway (BC)

13/14 – Padholder Supercup @ Greg Moore Raceway (BC)

19/20/21 – CKRC North of 49 Championship @ Strathmore Motorsports Park (AB)

20/21 – Manitoba Karting Association Battle at the Beach (MB)

August

2/3/4 – Max Karting Group Canada Final @ Rotax Mojo Raceway (AB)

10/11 – ROK Cup Pacific NW + BC Regional Series @ Greg Moore Raceway (BC)

24/25 – Sask Series @ Saskatoon Kart Racers (SK)

September

21/22 – BC Regional Series @ Kartplex (BC)

Is an event missing from our list? Contact us.

Quebec

In Quebec this summer, their schedule of major events is very well spread out, with the exception of June.

The month starts with the Coupe de Montreal at ICAR, followed by the opening round of the Cup Karts Canada division in Mont-Tremblant two weeks later, their only stop in Quebec this season. The following weekend sees the Coupe de Montreal compete in Saint-Celestin before the Ron Fellows Karting Championship caps off the month in Mont-Tremblant.

For Rotax racers, the focus will be on the Canadian Open in July where tickets to the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals will be awarded.

Interestingly, there are no events scheduled for August where we expect a number of racers to travel for the Canadian Karting Championships or to enjoy some weekends away from the kart track.

May

4/5 – Coupe de Montreal @ SH Karting

June

2/3 – Coupe de Montreal @ Circuit ICAR

15/16 – Cup Karts Canada Division @ Karting Mont-Tremblant

22/23 – Coupe de Montreal @ SC Performance Karting

29/30 – Ron Fellows Karting Championship @ Karting Mont-Tremblant

July

6/7 – Coupe de Montreal @ Karting Mont-Tremblant

19/20/21 – Canadian Open @ Circuit ICAR

August

No events

September

30/1 – Coupe de Montreal @ Karting Mont-Tremblant

21/22 – Coupe de Montreal @ SH Karting

Unfortunately, we were unable to find any major events in the Maritimes scheduled for this summer aside from their club races.

Is an event missing from our list? Contact us.

Ontario

Saving the busiest for last, Ontario is rammed full of races this summer.

All three regional programs will kick off in May, including the new Ontario Inter-Club challenge, while there is only one significant event scheduled in June.

With the Canadian Karting Championships returning to Hamilton this summer, the circuit will be quite busy with two sets of back-to-back weekends on tap. The first will be their Dash for Cash and Constructors Cup in preparation for the Ron Fellows Karting Championship in July. The second is the HRKC Constructors Cup on the weekend before the Motomaster Canadian Karting Championships.

Cup Karts Canada will have two races in Ontario this summer, returning to Lombardy Raceway in July and then capping off their season at Point Pelee Karting in September.

Finally, ending off the season, we’ve noted the Waterloo Regional Kart Club Oktoberfest Grand Prix, a unique event that for nearly a decade, held the title of Canada’s largest single-day karting event.

May

11/12 – Ron Fellows Karting Championship @ Mosport Karting Centre

18/19 – KartStars Canada @ Goodwood Kartways

25/26 – Ontario Inter-club Challenge @ Goodwood Kartways

June

22/23 – Ontario Interclub Challenge @ Mosport Karting Centre

July

6/7 – MIKA Canada Cup @ Mosport Karting Centre

13/14 – Cup Karts Canada Division @ Lombardy Raceway

20/21 – HRKC Dash for Cash @ Hamilton Karting Complex

27/28 – Ron Fellows Karting Championship @ Hamilton Karting Complex

August

10/11 – KartStars Canada Nationals @ Shannonville Motorsports Park

10/11 – HRKC Constructors Cup @ Hamilton Karting Complex

16/17/18 – Motomaster Canadian Karting Championships @ Hamilton Karting Complex

24/25 – KartStars Canada @ 3S Go-Karts

September

7/8 – Cup Karts Canada Division @ Point Pelee Karting

20/21 – Ontario Inter-Club Challenge @ Hamilton Karting Complex

28 – KartStars Canada Night Race @ Goodwood Kartways

October

11/12 – WRKC Oktoberfest Grand Prix @ Flamboro Speedway

Is an event missing from our list? Contact us.