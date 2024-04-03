Press release by: ROK Cup USA.

ROK CUP USA announces the 2024 ROK Pacific NorthWest Championship. This new Championship starts June 1-2, 2024, and will be based on 3 weekends and 5 rounds of competition at the world-renowned Greg Moore Raceway in Chilliwack, British Columbia, Canada. Drivers will battle through this exciting 5-round championship with the chance to be crowned and win the renowned ROK Super Final world tickets or ROK Vegas at the RIO packages along with 2nd and 3rd class champions receiving “ROK Wildcard” tickets.

Greg Moore Raceway, operated by West Coast Kart Club, is named after Canadian professional race driver and member of the Canadian Motorsport Hall of Fame and has been designed to meet the requirements of the Commission Internationale de Karting – FIA (CIK – FIA), the world’s motorsport governing body.

Located 100 km due east of Vancouver, B.C., Canada — the track Championship layout features a twelve-corner asphalt surface measuring 1,224 m (4,015ft) in length, and features a variety of open high-speed sections, and technically challenging turns. Each corner is uniquely angled, radiused, and cambered, both positive and negative. The driver must concentrate throughout the expected 50-plus seconds per lap.

Official ROK PNW Dates @ Greg Moore Raceway

June 1 – 2, 2024 — Rounds 1&2

July 7 – 8, 2024 — Round 3

August 9 – 11 — Rounds 4&5

(Driver Championships are scored over 5 rounds with 1 round drop.)

Rok Cup USA prides itself on the fair, high level of competition while remaining a family-friendly racing environment. “ROK Cup USA & Canada are excited about the new ROK Cup Pacific NorthWest series. ROK Cup PNW will be awesome, especially when the series grows and begins to do ‘cross-border’ events. A lot of great racers have come out of the PNW, namely the great Greg Moore; I can’t wait to see who ROK PNW produces.” says Mike Burrell the ROK USA series director.

“I’ve been involved with a variety of series over the years, and the staff and competitors that ROK Cup has is world-class. The series is run so smooth and the competition is competitive, yet fair. Definitely, a series I want to be involved with for the long run,” says Ashley Graaf the ROK USA Media director.

“Having supported drivers from Latin America, who participated in ROK races in different parts of the world, and having had the opportunity of introducing Vortex Engines to my home country of Bolivia with the support of ROK USA, I am thrilled to now be part of the new ROK championship in the Pacific Northwest. ROK USA will be supporting this championship by awarding the prestigious ROK Superfinal, Italy, or ROK Vegas tickets, as well as other great series prizes.” Says Pedro Pablo Calbimonte, the ROK PNW series coordinator.

Aaron Thomas, the President of the West Coast Kart Club, proudly stated, “As the home base for WCKC members, Greg Moore Raceway is honoured to be the chosen venue for the inaugural ROK PNW Championship. Having a multi-race series and welcoming the region’s best drivers and teams brings the club a lot of pride. Also, the prospect of one of our own club members advancing to the ROK Super Final in Lonato, Italy, is incredibly exciting for us all.”

Official ROK PNW Competition classes for the 2024 season.

ROK MICRO Age 7-10

ROK MINI Age 10 – 13

ROK GP JR. Age 12 to 15

ROK PRO GP SR. Age 15+

ROK GP MASTERS Age 32+

ROK PRO SHIFTER Age 15+

1st place Championship prize

ROK Superfinal (Lenato, Italy) world Ticket OR ROK Vegas Ticket for champions of ROK Micro / Mini / GP Junior, Senior, and Masters (Expert (Age 32+) or Expert Plus (age 45+)) classes and the ROK Shifter class in ROK PNW. ** Note: Micro 1st place only has a Vegas ticket option.

2nd place championship prize

ROK Vegas ticket: good for entry (less consumables);

3rd place championship prize

ROK “Wildcard” ticket: good for one entry, tires, fuel, and oil at a ROK PNW, ROK Sonoma, ROK Pacific, or ROK Florida Winter Tour event (or any other non-ROK Vegas event).

Additional Prizes such as a random draw of Levanto tire sets to all Rok Entrants registered. Drivers must be present at the podium to receive any random draw & awards.

Requirements for all ROK Classes:

Vortex ROK engines on all official ROK PNW track days.

LeVanto dry and rain tires on all official ROK PNW track days.

Display appropriate provided ROK Cup, Vortex, and LeVanto decals.

Various reference links

ROK CUP USA Rules – https://rokcupusa.com/rules/rok-cup-usa-series/

2023 Highlight video more about Italy superfinal ticket – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wX7UkFXR5xY&t=46s

West Coast Kart Club rules and info – https://www.westcoastkartclub.ca/rules

West Coast Kart Club schedule – https://www.westcoastkartclub.ca/schedule

With the championship commencing in 2 months time, this is a great opportunity for existing and new racers to have appropriate time to prepare for such a special start of the new ROK PNW championship by acquiring engines and tires for testing well before the official ROK PNW championship start.

Supporting Western Canadian ROK Engine – Levanto Tire dealers

Overdrive Motorsports – www.odkarts.com

XLR8KartCA – www.XLR8kartca.com

Checkered Flag – www.gokarts.org

Kartplex – www.kartplex.com

Scuderia Estoras – www.scuderiaestoras.com

Black racing engines – www.blackracingengines.com

For more information related to ROK PNW, Official Rules, and Class structure please contact info@rokpnw.com.