Max Challenge Canada Confirms 16 Tickets for Team Canada in 2024

Canadians have three events this summer to qualify for the illustrious Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals, which will take place at the Napoli International Circuit in Sarno, Italy this fall.

MaxChallenge.ca confirmed late last night that 16 tickets are confirmed for the three Canadian events and they will follow the same qualification structure as last season.

The first chance to qualify will be at the Canadian Open. Held at Circuit ICAR in Mirabel, Quebec, the Canadian Open takes place on July 19-21. The unique circuit developed on the concrete of the former Mirabel Airport challenged racers at the 2023 event and provided spectacular racing. Four tickets will be awarded at this event, one to each of the race winners in Rotax Mini Max, Junior Max, Senior Max and Rotax DD2.

The second qualifying event will be the Max Karting Group Canada Final in Western Canada. The event will be one standalone race weekend in 2024, taking place at EDKRA Rotax Mojo Raceway in Warburg, Alberta on August 2-4. Six invitations to the Rotax Grand Finals will be up for grabs for the race winners in each Rotax category: Micro Max, Mini Max, Junior Max, Senior Max, DD2 and DD2 Masters.

Finally, the Motomaster Canadian Karting Championships will be the final event in Canada to award tickets to join Team Canada in Italy. Returning to the Hamilton Karting Complex in Hamilton, Ontario, the event will run from August 15-18. The tickets for this event will be awarded to the competitors who accumulate the most points between the Canadian Open and the Canadian Championships in Micro Max, Mini Max, Junior Max, Senior Max, DD2 and DD2 Masters. **Note: the Micro Max ticket will be awarded to the highest eligible Micro driver competing in Mini Max.

To view the official announcement, visit https://maxchallenge.ca/rotax-grand-finals-16-invitations-to-win/

CKN is excited to attend and support all three of these great events in 2024 as we follow the journey of our Canadian drivers aiming to compete at the 25th edition of the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals.