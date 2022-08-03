Ziming Wang is Going to the Grand Finals!

The Rotax Junior championship came right down to the final laps this weekend in Warburg, Alberta as Ziming Wang was able to finish the race in second place and secure just enough points to take home the Max Karting Group Canada Final title and a ticket to the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals.

The showdown on track was between teammates Wang (BBR/Falcon) and Coco Chi (BBR/Falcon) while Boss Patel (Hagarty Motorsport/Exprit) showcased that there was still a race win up for grabs.

Patel got to the lead early while Wang and Chi had a few positions to overcome after tangling together in the Prefinal.

Leading every lap of the Final, Patel was in the drivers seat to take the checkered flag while Wang did close in on the race leader in the late laps, but wasn’t quite close enough to launch an attack.

Smartly he stayed in second place and ahead of his championship rival to take home the title.

Chi had to settle for the third step of the podium, coming up one point short of the championship.

Sterling MacKenzie (Hagarty Motorsport/Exprit) and Toby Lien (BBR/Falcon) completed the top five in the Final.

The Canada Final caps off two great weekends for Wang, who secured a ticket to compete in the Rotax E20 Electric Kart Cup in Portugal in October as well as his Rotax Grand Finals invitation, also being held in Portugal in November.