Woods-Toth and Soroka Take Away Wins at Innisfil

After a few penalties from the PreFinal, the front of the grid was shuffled for the start of the Final. Jumping on the opportunity, Matthew Miles (KGR/TonyKart) scored the early lead while Robert Soroka (KGR/RedSpeed) was forced wide through corners one and two and fell well down after starting on the front row.

Eamon Lowe (KartWerx/CRG), Austin Boyle (Nash/EOS) and Patrick Woods-Toth (Prime/BirelART) followed Miles around the first lap and Woods-Toth was on the charge early.

He discarded Boyle pretty quickly and then Lowe a lap later, utilizing the grandstand corner to do so. By lap four, he charged up the inside of Miles to take the lead and was off to the races from there.

Behind, Soroka tangled while trying to pass Marco Filice (Prime/BirelART) and that ended his race very early while Filice was able to continue.

Out front, Woods-Toth checked out while Boyle dispatched Lowe for the second position. He did put in some purple laps in the closing laps, but Woods-Toth managed his gap well and scored his first MRFKC win of the season ahead of Boyle and Lowe.

Sunday’s final was a battle of two that became five very quickly, but sadly, Boyle sat out with a rib injury.

Woods-Toth and Soroka quickly pulled out to an early advantage with Soroka actually closing a gap that Woods-Toth had initially built up. At the halfway mark, Soroka was on the rear bumper and pounced on an open door in corner one to grab the lead. Four corners later, Woods-Toth tried a late lunge pass and it sent both drivers wide. Filice snuck by Soroka while Mackenzie Milwain (REM/Kosmic) and Lowe all were able to take advantage of Woods-Toth and move forward.

Closing the gap in the late laps, Soroka was back on the hunt for victory, but Filice did a great job keeping him behind until the final lap.

A beautiful over-under pass through corners two and three earned Soroka the lead and the Motul Smooth Move award en route to his second MRFKC victory of the season.

Lowe snuck by Milwain with two laps to go to finish third behind Filice and score his fourth straight podium while Milwain was just ahead of Woods-Toth at the finish line.

