Winning Ways Continue for Ingratta – This Time at RMC Ontario

Ayden Ingratta’s incredibly strong start to the 2026 karting season continued this weekend as he competed at the RMC Ontario opener at the Hamilton Karting Complex.

After winning major races south of the border, Ingratta returned home with intentions of returning to Team Canada at the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals to complete some unfinished business.

Kicking off the RMC Ontario Championship, Ingratta was nearly unstoppable all weekend long, topping all but one of the competitive sessions en route to victory.

In Qualifying, Ingratta’s first push lap put him a mere 0.001 seconds ahead of his REM teammate William Bouthillier (REM/Kosmic), but on his final flyer, he improved it by over a tenth of a second to solidify the CKN Pole Position.

In Saturday’s two heat races, he held off Ryan Maxwell (Prime/RedSpeed) in the first and Bouthillier in the second. In the final heat race on Sunday morning, Ingratta won easily but received a 3-second penalty for jumping the start, and that placed him P2 behind Maxwell.

Ayden Ingratta casually celebrates his victory. (Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN)

From there, Ingratta would not be denied.

Careful not to get another jumpstart, Bouthillier managed to overtake Ingratta into the opening corner of the Final and lead the opening two laps until Ingratta pulled out and passed on the main straight to regain the lead.

Bouthillier did his best to keep up, but Ingratta opened the gap with relentless pace lap after lap. Only in the dying laps was Bouthillier able to close back in on the race leader, but he never got close enough to attempt a pass.

Sitting in third behind the leaders after lap five, Maxwell could only watch as the pair pulled away from him while he went unchallenged from behind for the remaining twenty laps.

A great late race battle emerged for fourth place between Logan Pacza (Prime/RedSpeed) and Ahmed Mostafa (REM/Kosmic). Pacza’s pace in the late laps started to slip while Mostafa got a second wind to close in and put the pressure on, with the pair crossing the finish line side by side in Pacza’s advantage.

Round two of the RMC Ontario Championship heads to the Mosport Karting Centre on June 19-21.

William Bouthillier, Ayden Ingratta and Ryan Maxwell celebrate on the podium (Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN)

Rotax Senior Final Results