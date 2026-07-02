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Wheeler Breaks Through for First Junior Victory at RMC Quebec

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Wheeler Breaks Through for First Junior Victory at RMC Quebec

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Joshua Wheeler’s trip from Alberta to Mont-Tremblant proved to be well worth the journey as the young driver captured his first Rotax Junior Max victory during the opening round of the 2026 RMC Quebec Championship.

After showing excellent speed throughout the weekend, Wheeler (REM/Kosmic) took control early in the PreFinal and never looked back. The victory earned him pole position for the Final, where he once again delivered a composed performance to lead every lap and secure maximum championship points.

His biggest challenge came from teammate Marco Fazari (REM/Kosmic), who steadily closed the gap during the closing laps. Despite applying constant pressure, Fazari couldn’t find an opportunity to launch a successful pass and settled for second place.

The result continued Fazari’s impressive form after claiming victory one week earlier in the RMC Ontario Championship, establishing himself as one of the early championship favourites.

Fast qualifier Jaydon Colligan (PSL/BirelART) completed the podium after another impressive weekend. Competing in his first full Junior season, Colligan demonstrated excellent pace but was unable to match the front two over race distance.

Evan Kirchoff (PSL/BirelART) finished fourth ahead of William Rossetti (BCR/OTK) in fifth to round out a competitive Junior field.

One notable absence was RMC Ontario championship leader Antoine Bazinet. Although present at Mont-Tremblant, a rib injury forced him to sit out the event as he continues to focus on his Ontario campaign.

With his breakthrough victory now behind him, Wheeler leaves Round One with the early championship lead as the battle for a place on Team Canada continues.

Rotax Junior podium (Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN)

Final Results

PosDriverDiffLapsBest Lap
1JOSHUA WHEELER0.0001855.863
2MARCO FAZARI0.6571855.949
3JAYDEN COLLIGAN2.1561856.124
4EVAN KIRCHHOFF5.3201856.083
5WILLIAM ROSSETTI10.6271856.144
6RORY BAZIUK13.8091856.123
7CHRISTIAN SANGUINETTI14.6531856.179
8MASSIMO LORUSSO15.6721856.205
9WILLIAM CHOQUETTE16.3541856.694
10MADDOX GAUTHIER16.8311856.376
11KINGSTON GADOURY17.6591856.361
12MARLEY CHAUDHARY18.8721856.421
13ANGELINA MAIO21.9531856.441
14NICHOLAS LORUSSO28.4611856.501
15WILLIAM DION32.5251856.351
16HENRIK HERNANZ45.3921857.924
17MATEO PAI8 laps1057.576
18STEFANO LANZILLOTTA16 laps21:41.634
19ROBERT TRONCHI JR17 laps11:39.968
20THOMAS BESNER18 laps0.000
21NIKO WERNER18 laps0.000
DQSAMUEL WERIER0.0001857.959
DQBRODIE MCDONELL0.000758.187

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