What a Start to the 2024 Coupe de Montreal Season!

The 2024 Coupe de Montreal season started with a bang, as a record 257 participants converged at SH Karting, just east of Montreal, for the opening round this past weekend. The event showcased thrilling racing across all classes, despite some challenging weather conditions.

The high attendance included a mix of seasoned veterans, rookies, and even a few who came out of retirement. The paddock was so crowded that teams had to set up in overflow areas across the road, and the road leading to the track was lined with vehicles, highlighting the event’s popularity.

The Coupe de Montreal’s success was reflected in the average class size of 23 drivers, with peak entries of 47 in Rotax Senior and 44 in Briggs Senior. Both categories were split for qualifying and prefinals, with Last Chance races determining the final starting grid of 36 drivers. In total, the event featured 100 Briggs racers, 139 Rotax drivers, and 18 Shifters—a diverse field.

The weekend started with sunny weather on Friday, but by Saturday, rain soaked the final practice sessions before clearing up for qualifying. Sunday saw heavy storms, with strong winds and dropping temperatures during the most crucial races. Despite the challenging weather, the event ran smoothly, thanks to the dedication of the ASRQ marshals, who braved the elements, and the event staff, who kept everything on track.

The ASQ recognized junior driver Mindy Croteau as “Driver of the Day.” She secured a victory in Junior Briggs and finished fifth in Junior Rotax, demonstrating her skill in tough conditions. Honourable mentions went to Lucas Nanji, a double race winner in Rotax Senior and Rotax DD2, and Francois Dulac, who took second place in both Rotax DD2 and Rotax DD2 Masters Finals.

Those returning to SH Karting for the first time since last year’s Coupe de Montreal race noticed a brand new main building, featuring a beautiful new showroom for SH Karting to showcase their SodiKart products. In addition, a second level features a VIP viewing area and lounge. We want to thank the staff at SH Karting for their great hospitality throughout the entire weekend. More plans are in the works for the facility to make the entire paddock more parking-friendly as the new ownership group continues to improve the facility from top to bottom.

The Coupe de Montreal continues with round two at the ICAR Circuit in Mirabel on June 1-2. Registration details can be found at http://coupedemontreal.com.

Race reports and a rain-soaked photo gallery will be on CKN in the coming days.

