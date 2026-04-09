We’re Featured on the DAIC Podcast!

We sat down with the Driving Around in Circles Podcast for a great conversation, talking about all things karting and CKN.

Grab your morning coffee and tune in; we’re sure you will enjoy it.

For those who have never heard of the Driving Around in Circles podcast, Dan Cybulski, parent of racer Anouk, has captured their experiences as a new kart racer getting up to speed on the sport, often featuring conversations with many within the industry to help learn and spread the word.