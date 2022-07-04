Weekend Sweep for Baillargeon at Canada Final

Alexis Baillargeon kicked off his pursuit of a second trip to the Rotax Grand Finals in fine form over the weekend at the Max Karting Group Canada Final, as he controlled the Rotax Micro Max division all weekend long.

Making the trek from Quebec to Saskatchewan, Baillargeon left an impression on the racers from Western Canada as he swept every competitive session on track, from Qualifying all the way to a flag-to-flag drive in the Final to score the victory.

The perfect score really helps in a championship that rewards consistency and gives him a leg up ahead of round two, which takes place in Alberta at the end of July.

Coming in second was a great drive from Everleigh Kozakowski (Apollo/TonyKart), who has ambitions of following in her father’s footsteps and competing for Team Canada at the Grand Finals. She worked her way by Pieter Hoogland (SCR/CompKart) around the halfway mark and never looked back from there. Hoogland held on for third, just ahead of James Bedard while Christian Sanguinetti (CKRC/TonyKart) completed the top five.

There was some great racing all weekend long in Micro Max and we expect it to continue when the Canada Final hosts round two at the Rotax Mojo Raceway in Warburg, Alberta on July 29-31.

Max Karting Group Canada Final – Rotax Micro Max Final Results