Weekend Report: Cup Karts Canada at Lombardy

This past weekend, the Lombardy Raceway near Smiths Falls, Ontario, once again reverberated with the thunderous excitement of karting enthusiasts as Cup Karts Canada hosted its second race of the 2024 season. Known for its intimate setting and challenging layout, Lombardy provided the backdrop for a thrilling weekend of racing action and unexpected surprises.

Despite being a familiar venue for Cup Karts Canada, this year’s event at Lombardy Raceway featured a twist – the utilization of the clockwise configuration of the track. However, the weekend wasn’t without its share of challenges. Saturday saw the track grappling with asphalt issues, prompting them to make crucial adjustments to ensure Sunday’s races could proceed smoothly on a slightly adjusted configuration.

A Weekend of Intense Competition

The paddock at Lombardy was bustling with energy, boasting a commendable turnout of 94 entries across various categories. Competitors from all corners assembled under the scorching sun, with temperatures soaring into the 30s throughout both race days.

One standout of the weekend was Vassil Tchiplakov, whose dominant performance saw him clinch an impressive four victories. Tchiplakov asserted his prowess in both the Senior Light and Senior Medium categories, leaving a mark of excellence on the track.

In the Junior category, the battles were fierce and closely contested at the front. Declan Black emerged as a star, executing thrilling last-lap maneuvers to secure victories on both days, showcasing both skill and nerve.

Eli Yanko was victorious in Briggs Legends in both Features, with Jamie MacArthur, Simon Pepin and Mike Forget giving him a good challenge throughout the weekend.

Meanwhile, the youngest competitors, the Kid Karts, also made their mark with Koah Dozet leading the charge, claiming victory in all races held over the weekend.

Unexpected Turns in Senior Heavy and Masters

The weekend’s racing wasn’t just about speed and strategy but also provided moments of unexpected comedy. In the merged Senior Heavy and Masters categories, Tyson Wassink found himself in a peculiar situation during Saturday’s Feature race. Unbeknownst to him, he was tailing Mathieu Martin, the leader of the Senior Heavy division, under the mistaken belief that Martin was a Masters driver. This misunderstanding led Wassink to inadvertently assist Martin to victory, only realizing his mistake after the race concluded—a humorous anecdote highlighting the spirited camaraderie of karting.

Martin and Jason Rothman took home the Senior Heavy victories while Mathieu Demers and Corey Walsh were the Masters race winners.

Looking Ahead

As the Lombardy event concluded, attention now shifts to the next and final showdown of the season. Cup Karts Canada will crown its 2024 champions at Point Pelee Karting in Leamington, Ontario, from September 6-8. The anticipation is high as competitors and fans alike prepare for another thrilling chapter in the journey toward karting glory.

Stay tuned as the season reaches its climax, with more excitement and surprises undoubtedly in store at Cup Karts Canada’s upcoming event.