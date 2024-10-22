Watch Live: 2024 Rotax Grand Finals

Follow the daily live stream from the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals in Sarno, Italy and cheer on Team Canada right here on CKN!

Daily Schedule

Tuesday, October 22

Qualifying: Micro Max, Mini Max, DD2 Masters

Tuesday CKN Report

Wednesday, October 23

Qualifying: E20, Junior Max, Senior Max, DD2 Max

Heat 1: All categories

Thursday, October 24

Heat 2: All categories

Heat 3: Mini Max, Junior Max, Senior Max, DD2 Max

Friday, October 25

PreFinal: All categories

Saturday, October 26

Grand Final Races: All categories

Podium ceremony