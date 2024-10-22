#RMCGF
Watch Live: 2024 Rotax Grand Finals
Follow the daily live stream from the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals in Sarno, Italy and cheer on Team Canada right here on CKN!
Daily Schedule
Tuesday, October 22
- Qualifying: Micro Max, Mini Max, DD2 Masters
- Tuesday CKN Report
Wednesday, October 23
- Qualifying: E20, Junior Max, Senior Max, DD2 Max
- Heat 1: All categories
Thursday, October 24
- Heat 2: All categories
- Heat 3: Mini Max, Junior Max, Senior Max, DD2 Max
Friday, October 25
- PreFinal: All categories
Saturday, October 26
- Grand Final Races: All categories
- Podium ceremony
|Local Time
|Eastern Time
|Pacific Time
|October 22
|3:45 PM
|9:45 AM
|6:45 AM
|October 23
|11:00 AM
|5:00 AM
|2:00 AM
|October 24
|10:25 AM
|4:45 AM
|1:45 AM
|October 25
|10:25 AM
|4:45 AM
|1:45 AM
|October 26
|10:50 AM
|4:50 AM
|1:50 AM
