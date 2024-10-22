Connect with us
Watch Live: 2024 Rotax Grand Finals

Published on

Follow the daily live stream from the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals in Sarno, Italy and cheer on Team Canada right here on CKN!

Daily Schedule

Tuesday, October 22

Wednesday, October 23

  • Qualifying: E20, Junior Max, Senior Max, DD2 Max
  • Heat 1: All categories

Thursday, October 24

  • Heat 2: All categories
  • Heat 3: Mini Max, Junior Max, Senior Max, DD2 Max

Friday, October 25

  • PreFinal: All categories

Saturday, October 26

  • Grand Final Races: All categories
  • Podium ceremony
Local TimeEastern TimePacific Time
October 223:45 PM9:45 AM6:45 AM
October 2311:00 AM5:00 AM2:00 AM
October 2410:25 AM4:45 AM1:45 AM
October 2510:25 AM4:45 AM1:45 AM
October 2610:50 AM4:50 AM1:50 AM

