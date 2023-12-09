WATCH LIVE: 2023 Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals

It’s FINALS day in Bahrain! Be sure to tune in here to watch as 14 Canadians compete for international glory.

Race Lineup Start Times

E20 Senior // 10:50 AM – 2:50 AM EST

E10 // 11:17 AM – 3:17 AM EST

Micro Max // 11:47 AM – 3:47 AM EST

Mini Max // 12:50 PM – 4:50 AM EST

Junior Max // 1:25 PM – 5:25 AM EST

Senior Max // 2:05 PM – 6:05 AM EST

DD2 Masters // 2:45 PM – 6:45 AM EST

DD2 Max // 3:25 PM – 7:25 AM EST

Rotax Winter Trophy

We want to thank Grid 14 Motorsport and the Rotax Winter Trophy as they have come on board with CKN to be our coverage partner for the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals.

The Rotax Winter Trophy is a two-race series to award the first tickets to the 2024 Rotax Grand Finals. The first round takes place on January 26-28 with the second on the following weekend, February 2-4. Both will be contested at the Orlando Kart Center with two different configurations being utilized.

Registration is open and several Canadian race teams will be present including Prime Powerteam, Premier Karting, Scott Campbell Racing, PSL Karting, Team VSR, Team PRO, and Team BCR.

Visit https://rtxkarting.com/rotax-winter-trophy-2/ to learn more and sign yourself up to race!