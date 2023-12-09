#RMCGF
WATCH LIVE: 2023 Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals
It’s FINALS day in Bahrain! Be sure to tune in here to watch as 14 Canadians compete for international glory.
Race Lineup Start Times
- E20 Senior // 10:50 AM – 2:50 AM EST
- E10 // 11:17 AM – 3:17 AM EST
- Micro Max // 11:47 AM – 3:47 AM EST
- Mini Max // 12:50 PM – 4:50 AM EST
- Junior Max // 1:25 PM – 5:25 AM EST
- Senior Max // 2:05 PM – 6:05 AM EST
- DD2 Masters // 2:45 PM – 6:45 AM EST
- DD2 Max // 3:25 PM – 7:25 AM EST
Rotax Winter Trophy
We want to thank Grid 14 Motorsport and the Rotax Winter Trophy as they have come on board with CKN to be our coverage partner for the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals.
The Rotax Winter Trophy is a two-race series to award the first tickets to the 2024 Rotax Grand Finals. The first round takes place on January 26-28 with the second on the following weekend, February 2-4. Both will be contested at the Orlando Kart Center with two different configurations being utilized.
Registration is open and several Canadian race teams will be present including Prime Powerteam, Premier Karting, Scott Campbell Racing, PSL Karting, Team VSR, Team PRO, and Team BCR.
Visit https://rtxkarting.com/rotax-winter-trophy-2/ to learn more and sign yourself up to race!