WATCH: 2025 Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals

Tune in on CKN all week long to watch the live stream of the 2025 Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals in Bahrain.

Team Canada features 22 drivers competing in every category except E20, aiming for glory and the all-important Nations Cup.

Please note: Bahrain is 8 hours ahead of Eastern time (Montreal/Toronto) and 11 hours ahead of Pacific time (Vancouver).

Wednesday, December 3 – Local start time: 1:10 PM (5:10 AM Eastern / 2:10 AM Pacific)

  • Qualifying
  • Heat 1

Thursday, December 4 – Local start time: 11:10 AM (3:10 AM Eastern / 12:10 AM Pacific)

  • Heat 2
  • Heat 3 (Mini, Junior, Senior and DD2)

Friday, December 5 – Local start time: 2:40 PM (6:40 AM Eastern / 3:40 AM Pacific)

  • PreFinal A
  • PreFinal B
  • Driver Parade

Saturday, December 6 – Local start time: 10:15 AM (2:15 AM Eastern / 11:15 PM Pacific)

  • The Grand Finals

