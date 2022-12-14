VSR Racing Ready for the 2023 Florida Winter Tour

With the Canadian karting season coming to a close and the cold winter setting in, Terry Ventresca and his VSR Racing Team are getting ready to head to the warm weather in Florida to enjoy not only the sunshine but also the great competition the Rok Cup USA Florida Winter Tour offers.

VSR will be present at all Rok Cup Florida Winter Tour events in 2023, offering equipment transportation and tent space for any drivers on any type of chassis, as well as specialized, arrive and drive packages for all competing classes throughout the three race weekends.

As always, VSR Racing will support these events with OTK chassis and parts, as well as Vortex Rok engine components. Beyond this, team principal Terry Ventresca offers in-house specialized chassis tuning and engine rebuilds at each race, as well as chassis straightening services when needed.

With 40 years in the industry and very successful alumni of professional drivers that have run under his guidance towards countless race wins and championships, this is definitely a great opportunity to take advantage of.

2023 Rok Cup USA Florida Winter Tour Schedule

Round #1 – January 20-22 – Tropicana Field, St Petersburg

Round #2 – February 17-19 – Piquet Entertainment & Race Park, Loxahatchee

Round #3 – March 17-19 – Orlando Kart Centre, Orlando

Don’t hesitate to get in touch with Terry for more details on pricing and packages that will suit you best for your Rok Cup Florida Winter Tour trip. E: Ventresca44@rogers.com T: 519.830.3448

We wish everyone the best of luck, we hope to see you down there!

Happy Holidays!