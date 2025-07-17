VIVA ROK VEGAS – Massive Prizes Announced for ROK at the RIO!

Press Release by: ROK Cup USA.

ROK Cup USA is excited to announce cash prizes of $40,000 along with race tickets and merchandise totalling approximately $70,000 for ROK Vegas at the Rio All-Suites Hotel and Casino from October 29 to November 2, 2025. The cash prizes are highlighted with $5,000 to win for ROK Pro Shifter and payback to tenth place, and $2,000 bonuses if a driver wins both ROK SV Pro and ROK VLR Senior or ROK GP Junior and ROK VLR Junior.

ROK Cup USA is proud to continue its tradition of rewarding top competitors with an expansive prize structure, including cash awards, ROK Superfinal tickets, ROK Vegas 2026 tickets, Florida Winter Tour race entries, VLR and Shifter engine kits, and valuable material prizes.

“ROK Vegas at the Rio will again be a can’t miss event in US karting,” stated ROK Cup USA’s Mike Burrell. “We have a solid prize package of cash, tickets, and karting equipment. The Rio is the home of karting in Las Vegas where your room is steps away from the track or the Strip. And competitors know, the ROK Cup USA staff will do everything in our power to keep the racing competitive and fair, but the atmosphere relaxed and (most importantly) fun!”

2025 ROK Vegas Prize Fund

ROK Micro

Champion – Any brand of chassis, 2026 ROK Super Final U10 Ticket or 2026 ROK Vegas Entry package

2nd – 2026 ROK Vegas Entry Package

3rd – 2026 Florida Winter Tour or ROK Sonoma Three Race Entry

4th – Gift Certificate for a set of LeVanto Tires in 2026

5th – Gift Certificate for a set of LeVanto Tires in 2026

Pole Position – Pole Tire Award, LeVanto Tire Set, OMP Kit

ROK Mini

Champion – Any brand of chassis (Mini or full-size), 2026 ROK Super Final Ticket or 2026 ROK Vegas Entry package

2nd – 2026 ROK Vegas Entry Package

3rd – $500 and 2026 Florida Winter Tour or ROK Sonoma Three Race Entry

4th – Gift Certificate for a set of LeVanto Tires in 2026

5th – Gift Certificate for a set of LeVanto Tires in 2026

Pole Position – Pole Tire Award, LeVanto Tire Set, OMP Kit

ROK GP Junior

Champion – $2500 and 2026 ROK Super Final Ticket or 2026 ROK Vegas Entry package

2nd – $1000 and 2026 ROK Vegas Entry Package

3rd – 2026 Florida Winter Tour or ROK Sonoma Three Race Entry

4th – Gift Certificate for a set of LeVanto Tires in 2026

5th – Gift Certificate for a set of LeVanto Tires in 2026

Pole Position – Pole Tire Award, LeVanto Tire Set, OMP Kit

ROK SV PRO

Champion – $5000 and 2026 Florida Winter Tour Three Race Entry

2nd – $2000 and 2026 ROK Vegas Entry Package

3rd – $1000 and 2026 Florida Winter Tour or ROK Sonoma Three Race Entry

4th – $750

5th – $500

Pole Position – Pole Tire Award, LeVanto Tire Set, OMP Kit

ROK VLR Junior

Champion – $3000 and 2026 Florida Winter Tour or ROK Sonoma Three Race Entry

2nd – $1500 and 2026 ROK Vegas Entry Package

3rd – $1000 and 2026 Florida Winter Tour or ROK Sonoma Three Race Entry

4th – $500 and a Gift Certificate for a set of LeVanto Tires in 2026

5th – $500 and a Gift Certificate for a set of LeVanto Tires in 2026

Pole Position – Pole Tire Award, LeVanto Tire Set, OMP Kit

ROK VLR Senior

Champion – $3000 and 2026 Florida Winter Tour or ROK Sonoma Three Race Entry

2nd – $1500 and 2026 ROK Vegas Entry Package

3rd – $1000 and 2026 Florida Winter Tour or ROK Sonoma Three Race Entry

4th – $500 and a Gift Certificate for a set of LeVanto Tires in 2026

5th – $500 and a Gift Certificate for a set of LeVanto Tires in 2026

Pole Position – Pole Tire Award, LeVanto Tire Set, OMP Kit

ROK VLR Masters

Champion – ROK VLR Engine Kit and 2026 Florida Winter Tour or ROK Sonoma Three Race Entry

2nd – 2026 ROK Vegas Entry Package

3rd – 2026 Florida Winter Tour or ROK Sonoma Three Race Entry

4th – Gift Certificate for a set of LeVanto Tires in 2026

5th – Gift Certificate for a set of LeVanto Tires in 2026

Pole Position – Pole Tire Award, LeVanto Tire Set, OMP Kit

ROK Pro Shifter (Based on 20 Entries)

Champion – $5000 and 2026 Super Final or ROK Vegas Entry Package

2nd – $2500 and 2026 ROK Vegas Entry Package

3rd – $1500 and 2026 Florida Winter Tour or ROK Sonoma Three Race Entry

4th – $750

5th – $750

6th-10th – $500 each

Pole Position – Pole Tire Award, LeVanto Tire Set, OMP Kit

ROK Shifter Masters

Champion – ROK Shifter Engine Kit and 2026 Florida Winter Tour or ROK Sonoma Three Race Entry

2nd – 2026 ROK Vegas Entry Package

3rd – 2026 Florida Winter Tour or ROK Sonoma Three Race Entry

4th – Gift Certificate for a set of LeVanto Tires in 2026

5th – Gift Certificate for a set of LeVanto Tires in 2026

Pole Position – Pole Tire Award, LeVanto Tire Set, OMP Kit

ROK VLR Super Masters

Champion – Trophy Only

2nd – Trophy Only

3rd – Trophy Only

If the class receives more than ten drivers, tickets will be added

ROK Shifter Super Masters

Champion – Trophy Only

2nd – Trophy Only

3rd – Trophy Only

If the class receives more than ten drivers, tickets will be added

Bonus Awards:

If a competitor wins both VLR Junior and ROK GP Junior, they will receive a $2000 bonus

If a competitor wins both VLR Senior and ROK SV Pro, they will receive a $2000 bonus

Registration

Registration for the 2025 ROK Vegas event will open on Monday, July 21st at 3:00pm EDT, or High Noon in Las Vegas. Registration can be completed at ROKCupUSA.com or by navigating from ROK Cup USA social media page links. In addition, ROKKERS can plan for ROK Vegas by registering for ROK Vegas when online registration opens and choosing the “Pay at Track” option for all classes but ROK SV PRO. This registration option saves your number and entry to the class but costs you nothing until you arrive in Las Vegas! Any driver registering in SV PRO will be required to pay within ten days of completing their registration process.

Any ROKKER who has ROK Vegas entry tickets is asked to email Ursula@ROKCupUSA.com to redeem them.

“This year’s ROK Vegas continues our commitment to delivering exceptional value and recognition for drivers who compete at the highest level,” said ROK Cup USA’s Mike Burrell. “With an expanded prize package and competitive class structure, ROK Vegas 2025 is set to be one of the most exciting karting events of the year.”

ROK Cup USA looks forward to welcoming teams and drivers back to Las Vegas and invites participants to secure their entries early, as certain categories will feature entry caps to maintain the quality of the racing.

