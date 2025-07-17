#ROKVegas
VIVA ROK VEGAS – Massive Prizes Announced for ROK at the RIO!
ROK Cup USA Announces a Prize Package in Excess of $110,000 in Cash & Prizes for 2025 ROK Vegas
Press Release by: ROK Cup USA.
ROK Cup USA is excited to announce cash prizes of $40,000 along with race tickets and merchandise totalling approximately $70,000 for ROK Vegas at the Rio All-Suites Hotel and Casino from October 29 to November 2, 2025. The cash prizes are highlighted with $5,000 to win for ROK Pro Shifter and payback to tenth place, and $2,000 bonuses if a driver wins both ROK SV Pro and ROK VLR Senior or ROK GP Junior and ROK VLR Junior.
ROK Cup USA is proud to continue its tradition of rewarding top competitors with an expansive prize structure, including cash awards, ROK Superfinal tickets, ROK Vegas 2026 tickets, Florida Winter Tour race entries, VLR and Shifter engine kits, and valuable material prizes.
“ROK Vegas at the Rio will again be a can’t miss event in US karting,” stated ROK Cup USA’s Mike Burrell. “We have a solid prize package of cash, tickets, and karting equipment. The Rio is the home of karting in Las Vegas where your room is steps away from the track or the Strip. And competitors know, the ROK Cup USA staff will do everything in our power to keep the racing competitive and fair, but the atmosphere relaxed and (most importantly) fun!”
2025 ROK Vegas Prize Fund
ROK Micro
- Champion – Any brand of chassis, 2026 ROK Super Final U10 Ticket or 2026 ROK Vegas Entry package
- 2nd – 2026 ROK Vegas Entry Package
- 3rd – 2026 Florida Winter Tour or ROK Sonoma Three Race Entry
- 4th – Gift Certificate for a set of LeVanto Tires in 2026
- 5th – Gift Certificate for a set of LeVanto Tires in 2026
- Pole Position – Pole Tire Award, LeVanto Tire Set, OMP Kit
ROK Mini
- Champion – Any brand of chassis (Mini or full-size), 2026 ROK Super Final Ticket or 2026 ROK Vegas Entry package
- 2nd – 2026 ROK Vegas Entry Package
- 3rd – $500 and 2026 Florida Winter Tour or ROK Sonoma Three Race Entry
- 4th – Gift Certificate for a set of LeVanto Tires in 2026
- 5th – Gift Certificate for a set of LeVanto Tires in 2026
- Pole Position – Pole Tire Award, LeVanto Tire Set, OMP Kit
ROK GP Junior
- Champion – $2500 and 2026 ROK Super Final Ticket or 2026 ROK Vegas Entry package
- 2nd – $1000 and 2026 ROK Vegas Entry Package
- 3rd – 2026 Florida Winter Tour or ROK Sonoma Three Race Entry
- 4th – Gift Certificate for a set of LeVanto Tires in 2026
- 5th – Gift Certificate for a set of LeVanto Tires in 2026
- Pole Position – Pole Tire Award, LeVanto Tire Set, OMP Kit
ROK SV PRO
- Champion – $5000 and 2026 Florida Winter Tour Three Race Entry
- 2nd – $2000 and 2026 ROK Vegas Entry Package
- 3rd – $1000 and 2026 Florida Winter Tour or ROK Sonoma Three Race Entry
- 4th – $750
- 5th – $500
- Pole Position – Pole Tire Award, LeVanto Tire Set, OMP Kit
ROK VLR Junior
- Champion – $3000 and 2026 Florida Winter Tour or ROK Sonoma Three Race Entry
- 2nd – $1500 and 2026 ROK Vegas Entry Package
- 3rd – $1000 and 2026 Florida Winter Tour or ROK Sonoma Three Race Entry
- 4th – $500 and a Gift Certificate for a set of LeVanto Tires in 2026
- 5th – $500 and a Gift Certificate for a set of LeVanto Tires in 2026
- Pole Position – Pole Tire Award, LeVanto Tire Set, OMP Kit
ROK VLR Senior
- Champion – $3000 and 2026 Florida Winter Tour or ROK Sonoma Three Race Entry
- 2nd – $1500 and 2026 ROK Vegas Entry Package
- 3rd – $1000 and 2026 Florida Winter Tour or ROK Sonoma Three Race Entry
- 4th – $500 and a Gift Certificate for a set of LeVanto Tires in 2026
- 5th – $500 and a Gift Certificate for a set of LeVanto Tires in 2026
- Pole Position – Pole Tire Award, LeVanto Tire Set, OMP Kit
ROK VLR Masters
- Champion – ROK VLR Engine Kit and 2026 Florida Winter Tour or ROK Sonoma Three Race Entry
- 2nd – 2026 ROK Vegas Entry Package
- 3rd – 2026 Florida Winter Tour or ROK Sonoma Three Race Entry
- 4th – Gift Certificate for a set of LeVanto Tires in 2026
- 5th – Gift Certificate for a set of LeVanto Tires in 2026
- Pole Position – Pole Tire Award, LeVanto Tire Set, OMP Kit
ROK Pro Shifter (Based on 20 Entries)
- Champion – $5000 and 2026 Super Final or ROK Vegas Entry Package
- 2nd – $2500 and 2026 ROK Vegas Entry Package
- 3rd – $1500 and 2026 Florida Winter Tour or ROK Sonoma Three Race Entry
- 4th – $750
- 5th – $750
- 6th-10th – $500 each
- Pole Position – Pole Tire Award, LeVanto Tire Set, OMP Kit
ROK Shifter Masters
- Champion – ROK Shifter Engine Kit and 2026 Florida Winter Tour or ROK Sonoma Three Race Entry
- 2nd – 2026 ROK Vegas Entry Package
- 3rd – 2026 Florida Winter Tour or ROK Sonoma Three Race Entry
- 4th – Gift Certificate for a set of LeVanto Tires in 2026
- 5th – Gift Certificate for a set of LeVanto Tires in 2026
- Pole Position – Pole Tire Award, LeVanto Tire Set, OMP Kit
ROK VLR Super Masters
- Champion – Trophy Only
- 2nd – Trophy Only
- 3rd – Trophy Only
- If the class receives more than ten drivers, tickets will be added
ROK Shifter Super Masters
- Champion – Trophy Only
- 2nd – Trophy Only
- 3rd – Trophy Only
- If the class receives more than ten drivers, tickets will be added
Bonus Awards:
- If a competitor wins both VLR Junior and ROK GP Junior, they will receive a $2000 bonus
- If a competitor wins both VLR Senior and ROK SV Pro, they will receive a $2000 bonus
Registration
Registration for the 2025 ROK Vegas event will open on Monday, July 21st at 3:00pm EDT, or High Noon in Las Vegas. Registration can be completed at ROKCupUSA.com or by navigating from ROK Cup USA social media page links. In addition, ROKKERS can plan for ROK Vegas by registering for ROK Vegas when online registration opens and choosing the “Pay at Track” option for all classes but ROK SV PRO. This registration option saves your number and entry to the class but costs you nothing until you arrive in Las Vegas! Any driver registering in SV PRO will be required to pay within ten days of completing their registration process.
Any ROKKER who has ROK Vegas entry tickets is asked to email Ursula@ROKCupUSA.com to redeem them.
“This year’s ROK Vegas continues our commitment to delivering exceptional value and recognition for drivers who compete at the highest level,” said ROK Cup USA’s Mike Burrell. “With an expanded prize package and competitive class structure, ROK Vegas 2025 is set to be one of the most exciting karting events of the year.”
ROK Cup USA looks forward to welcoming teams and drivers back to Las Vegas and invites participants to secure their entries early, as certain categories will feature entry caps to maintain the quality of the racing.
For more information on ROK Vegas 2025, including full class regulations and prize details, visit ROKCupUSA.com.
For more information on ROK Cup USA, please email Info@ROKCupUSA.com or visit ROKCupUSA.com.
Be sure to follow ROK Cup USA on social media by searching ‘ROK Cup USA’.