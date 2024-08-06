US Trophy Final to Award Remaining Grand Finals Tickets

Press release by: Race Rotax / J3 Competition.

Race Rotax is set to kick off its annual US Trophy Final event, proudly presented by EXGEL Motorsport, where six (6) 2024 RMC Grand Finals tickets are ready to be awarded to competitors from around the globe. The event will be back at New Castle Motorsports from August 21 to 25 with track-hosted practice on August 21 and the official event taking over on Friday, August 22.

With the success of the US Trophy Final in 2023 the momentum continues to build as competitors converge in the one-off event in Indiana. The challenging New Castle facility will be clad in Rotax livery as it looks to be the final mark on the season for RMC Ticket events in North America.

“We are excited to get back to New Castle and continue the US Trophy Final and if last year’s event is any witness to what is in store for this year it will be one to not miss. This year, we once again welcome drivers from around the globe to compete for coveted RMC Grand Finals tickets.” – John, Race Rotax

The following Prizes are offered:

Micro MAX – 2024 RMC Grand Finals Ticket (American Only)

Mini MAX – 2024 RMC Grand Finals Ticket (International/Open)

Jr MAX- 2024 Grand Finals Ticket (International/Open)

Sr MAX- 2024 Grand Finals Ticket Sr MAX (International/Open)

2024 Grand Finals Ticket DD2 MAX (International/Open)

Masters MAX 2024 Grand Finals Ticket (International/Reserved)

Securing a coveted spot at the 2024 RMC Grand Finals is the ultimate prize. This international showcase of karting talent offers drivers the opportunity to compete against the world’s best, elevate their racing careers, and gain priceless international competition experience. The US Trophy Final is your final chance to earn a ticket to this prestigious event and represent your country on the world stage.

Intense battles are expected as drivers vie for the limited Grand Finals tickets. Adding to the excitement, EXGEL Motorsport, through the Driver Exchange Program introduced this year at the Race Rotax US Trophy Series, is bringing three talented drivers from Japan: Itsuki Hayashi in Mini MAX, Ryusei Sawada in Junior MAX, and Quinten Lu in Senior MAX. All three competitors will land in the US for the first time in their lives and will compete in the US Trophy Final. This unique initiative promises to elevate the competition to new heights and showcase the global reach of Race Rotax’s US Trophy Series.

The event is open to all eligible competitors, providing a platform to showcase their skills and potentially launch their racing careers to new heights. With the clock ticking, interested participants are encouraged to register promptly as spaces are filling up.

All event information can be found directly on the event’s webpage: racerotax.com/rotax-us-trophy-final/. Event entry is currently open for all categories, and all competitors are reminded to view the event regulations page along with category age requirements.

About Race Rotax

Race Rotax is a premier platform for Rotax karting enthusiasts in the USA. Race Rotax is dedicated to providing an exceptional racing experience for drivers of all levels. From grassroots to elite competition, Race Rotax offers a comprehensive program of events, support, and resources.

The program is passionate about fostering the next generation of karting talent and promoting the values of sportsmanship and fair competition. Race Rotax is the promoter of the US Trophy Final, the US Trophy West Series, and the US Trophy East Series. Contact: racerotax.com

About J3 Competition

J3 Competition is an American-based distribution and competition product resale company that focuses on the sector of high-performance kart racing. With tenure being recognized as a world leader in the development of the karting industry, J3 Competition is the United States distributor of BRP-Rotax products designed for kart racing including; Rotax, XPS lubricants, and MoJo tires. Contact: media@j3competition.com | +1 (814) 864-1846.

About EXGEL Motorsport

EXGEL is a leading manufacturer of medical anti-decubitus cushions in Japan. Established in 1969 as KAJI Corporation, EXGEL has designed, developed, and manufactured cutting-edge products utilizing EXGEL, one-of-a-kind material that KAJI originally developed, as well as passing the R&D skills and craftsmanship through generations. EXGEL now operates in various fields not to mention the motorsport field protecting the drivers from high g-force and impacts. EXGEL continues to explore new possibilities globally with endless passion. Contact: support_en@exgel.jp | +81-774-98-2633