Up Next: Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals

Alas, the final event on our insanely busy 2023 calendar is fast approaching. Capping off a wild season of competition is the one that everyone wants to compete in and the only one that truly draws drivers from every corner of the globe; the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals taking place on December 2-9.

Returning to the country of Bahrain and the circuit that hosted the event in 2021, nearly 400 racers from more than 40 countries will compete for eight prestigious titles that declare them the true Rotax World Champion.

The circuit is spectacular. Located on the same property as the Formula 1 track, it is built to the world’s best standards and will be driven in both the daytime and nighttime, with an alternating schedule throughout the week. It’s fast, it’s challenging and it’s great for Rotax racing.

Of course one of the many spectacles that make the Grand Finals so special is the chassis raffle where the drivers will receive their material for the race week. The regular Rotax partners are back once again with BirelART, Sodi Kart and Praga providing the karts for competition.

The E20 electric category will also once again be a part of the event in a combined category for Senior and Master while a selection of drivers from the Mini category not advancing to their Grand Final will get the chance to drive the E10 electric kart as well.

CKN will be trackside supporting the Rotax Grand Finals and Team Canada, keeping our streak alive for 11 years in a row. It’s an honour and a privilege to attend these races and we’re going to do our best to keep you updated every day of the event.

Busy working on our previews for all of the drivers competing, we will post our content throughout the next week and a half leading up to the big event, so stay tuned!