Tyler Chan Aims Big in Micro Max at the Grand Finals

After overcoming adversity at the Western Canada Finals, Tyler Chan is preparing to fulfill a childhood dream as he represents Canada for the first time in Portugal.

For years, Tyler Chan has dreamed of wearing the Team Canada colours and competing against the best young kart racers in the world. This week, that dream becomes a reality as the British Columbia racer makes his debut at the 2026 Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals in Portimão, Portugal.

Competing in the Rotax Micro Max division, Chan will take on 35 other drivers from around the globe at the Autódromo Internacional do Algarve, where the world’s best Rotax competitors have gathered for one of karting’s most prestigious international events.

As the only driver from British Columbia on this year’s Team Canada roster, Chan carries some extra pride into his first Grand Finals appearance, representing not only his country but also his home club, West Coast Kart Club.

“For me, it means I get to represent my own country and compete against drivers from all over the world,” Chan told CKN. “It’s also something I’ve worked really hard to accomplish. The road to the Grand Finals is long and hard, so making it here means a lot to me.”

That journey began several years ago, when Chan was just eight years old and competing in his first Rotax Max Challenge Western Canada Finals. It was there that he first set his sights on earning one of the coveted invitations to the Grand Finals.

“When I was 8 years old and raced in my first RMC Western Canada Finals, winning a ticket to the Grand Finals became a goal of mine. It’s something I’ve been working towards ever since,” he explained.

“I was very excited when I realized I was going to Portugal and I haven’t stopped being excited till now!”

Overcoming Adversity to Earn His Ticket

While the excitement of representing Canada is certainly special, Chan’s road to Portugal was anything but straightforward.

At the 2026 RMC Western Canada Finals in Calgary, Alberta, Chan faced one of the biggest challenges of his young racing career.

A back injury forced him to miss nearly an entire day of practice, putting him on the back foot before the competition had even begun. Then, during the second heat race, his weekend took another difficult turn when nearly everything went wrong.

With his opportunity to earn a Team Canada ticket hanging in the balance, Chan and his team were forced to regroup and fight their way back into contention.

“During Heat 2, pretty much everything went wrong and we had to spend the rest of the heats trying to salvage our weekend,” Chan recalled. “It was frustrating, but we persevered and was able to turn things around and earn my ticket to the Grand Finals.”

Rather than allowing the setbacks to define his weekend, Chan showed the determination necessary to overcome the adversity and secure his place on Team Canada.

Now, after years of chasing that opportunity, he is ready to make the most of it.

Tyler and his family after picking up his kart in Portimao (Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN)

Preparation, Experience and a Familiar Face in Portimão

Although this will be Chan’s first appearance at the Rotax Grand Finals, he arrives in Portugal with some valuable preparation already under his belt.

Working closely with driver coach Jason Leung, a four-time Team Canada Rotax Grand Finals competitor who has raced twice at Portimão, Chan has been putting in the work to prepare for the challenges of international competition.

He has spent time training on the simulator and even travelled to Portugal in September for a testing opportunity at the circuit, giving him an important head start in learning the layout.

“I’ve been training on the simulator and working with my coach, Jason Leung, who has competed at the Rotax Grand Finals four times, including twice here at Portimão,” explained Chan. “I also had the opportunity to test here in September, which helped me learn the track.”

Despite that preparation, Chan understands the challenge that awaits him.

With 36 drivers competing in Micro Max, the smallest margins could make an enormous difference throughout the week, particularly during qualifying.

“I think the biggest challenges will be adapting to the changing track conditions and keeping up with such a tight field,” he said.

“Getting a good lap in qualifying will also be really important. With 36 karts on track at once, finding a draft can make a big difference. Qualifying well will make the rest of the weekend much easier. It’s going to be really competitive, and every little bit of speed will matter.”

The young Canadian also recognizes that competing against drivers from different countries will present new challenges, especially when it comes to adapting to the aggressive racing styles and intensity of a world-class field.

But rather than being intimidated by the competition, Chan is eager to embrace it.

“I’m most excited to meet and race against all the best Rotax drivers in the world,” he said. “Everyone here is really fast, and I’m looking forward to seeing how I compare and look forward to learning from the experience.”

Aiming High in His Grand Finals Debut

For many first-time competitors, simply qualifying for the Rotax Grand Finals is an accomplishment worth celebrating. But Chan isn’t travelling halfway around the world just to participate.

He’s set himself an ambitious target for his international debut: a top-five finish.

“My goal is to finish in the top-5,” Chan confidently stated. “I know it’s going to be really competitive, but I want to push myself and see what I can achieve against the best drivers in the world.”

It’s a lofty goal in a field featuring some of the fastest Micro Max racers from around the globe, but Chan has already demonstrated that he’s willing to fight through difficult circumstances to achieve his ambitions.

Beyond the results, he’s also looking forward to experiencing everything that makes the Rotax Grand Finals so special.

From meeting fellow Team Canada members to sharing the paddock with racers from dozens of countries, this week promises to be an unforgettable experience.

“I’m looking forward to meeting some of the best Rotax drivers in the world and being part of such a big international event,” Chan added. “It’s really cool to have drivers from so many different countries all come together to race.”

For Chan, the journey from West Coast Kart Club in British Columbia to the international stage in Portugal represents years of dedication, perseverance and hard work.

The dream that began when he was eight years old has finally become a reality.

Now, wearing the maple leaf and proudly representing British Columbia, Tyler Chan is ready to see just how far he can go against the world’s best.

And with a top-five finish firmly in his sights, the young Canadian isn’t afraid to dream big.