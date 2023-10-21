Two New Locations for Cup Karts Canada in 2024

Just like they did last year, Cup Karts Canada has revealed their plans for the upcoming season well before the new calendar year starts.

Sticking with three events, the series will visit two new tracks, as the TAG Karting Academy in Mont-Tremblant, Quebec and Point Pelee Karting in Leamington, Ontario will start and finish the campaign. Returning for the second year in a row is Lombardy Karting, in Smith’s Falls, Ontario, which sits in the middle of the Toronto/Montreal battleground and will be the host of round two.

Mont-Tremblant has always been a fan favourite track, especially amongst the Briggs community, as they hosted the largest turnout of Briggs Senior drivers in the country this year during Coupe de Montreal event in July. We’re sure Cup Karts Canada is hoping to replicate those numbers.

To us, Point Pelee Karting is a hidden gem. It is a long drive down Highway 401 to Canada’s most southern region. Still, the track hosts spectacular racing and with it being so close to the USA, we’re expecting some of the Cup Karts North America drivers to make the trek and be a part of the championship weekend. Commit early, make your travel plans, visit Point Pelee Island and then duke it out on race weekend.

More information about Cup Karts Canada 2024 will be revealed in the coming months, so stay tuned.