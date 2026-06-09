Two More Join Team Canada at RMC Americas Trophy!

Team Canada has grown by two members this season as a pair of drivers secured their tickets to the 2026 Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals at the RMC Americas Trophy, taking place this past weekend in Cincinnati, Ohio.

With four perfect race results, Ayden Ingratta booked his return ticket in Rotax Senior Max with hopes of improving on a P4 finish from one year ago at the Grand Finals.

Through four events in Tucson (Arizona) and Cincinnati, Ingratta was beaten in only one single session, and that was a PreFinal that required a photo finish to determine the winner. He was dominant, locked in, and never missed a beat en route to the title.

Competing alongside and doing his best to stick with his Racing Edge Motorsports teammate, William Bouthillier finished runner-up in the championship, and with it, earned a ticket to compete in Rotax DD2 at the Grand Finals this fall in Portugal.

This will be Bouthillier’s first time on Team Canada at the Grand Finals, finally clinching a ticket he has been so close to over the past four seasons.

The pair joins Junior Max driver Leo Da Silva on Team Canada’s roster for the Rotax Grand Finals in Portugal this year. Da Silva was victorious at the RMC Winter Trophy in Texas earlier this year.

With two more international tickets secured, this opens things up a bit at home, especially at RMC Ontario, where Ingratta kicked off the season with the victory. With him now out of the running for the ticket, not the championship, a number of drivers now have a better chance at joining them on Team Canada.

In Canada, 16 tickets will be awarded through three different Rotax Max Challenge programs: RMC Ontario, RMC Quebec and the RMC Canada West. Ontario and Quebec are 4-race championship programs, while RMC Canada West will be a single-race qualifying event at the Calgary Kart Racing Club on August 7-9.