Treadwell Scores Three Wins as Cup Karts Canada Invades Lombardy Raceway for the First Time

The momentum for Cup Karts Canada continued this past weekend as they held their second race of the season at the Lombardy Raceway on a circuit that was brand new to everyone.

The fast and twisty circuit has been around for nearly fifteen years. It is home to the Lombardy Raceway Karting Club and underwent some construction work over the past month, including a track extension, and for the first time ever, the circuit was raced in the counter-clockwise direction for the Cup Karts Canada event.

Adding a new circuit to the mix brought plenty of excitement and was a refreshing change of pace for the major events over the past ten years in Ontario. Many racers were excited to be somewhere new and the challenging circuit truly was a learning experience even for the veterans of the sport. Passing needed to be strategic and getting caught off the racing line was punishing, especially in the opening three corners.

Over 100 entries travelled from Ontario, Quebec, the USA and even New Zealand to complete in eight categories that filled in the paddock nicely for the most significant event in Canada’s capital region in decades. The headliner again at Cup Karts was the Senior Lite division where 37 drivers were entered and the action on track was some intense wheel-to-wheel racing.

It was a hot and sticky weekend and rain was in the forecast for both race days, but aside from a short drizzle on Sunday morning just as practice started, the rain tires were never actually needed.

After leaving the series opener in Trois-Rivieres without a race win, Jon Treadwell (Kubica Kart) stole the show at Lombardy, taking three wins and four podiums on the weekend while competing in Senior Lite and Senior Medium. Double-winner at round one, Gianluca Savaglio (CL Kart) rebounded to take the win on Sunday in Senior Lite after suffering a DNF on the opening lap of Saturday’s Feature. Steve MacVoy (Ricciardo Kart) had a day on Saturday, scoring victories in Senior Heavy and Masters while it was Mathieu Demers (Kart Republic) and Mathieu Martin (Formula K) getting the wins on Sunday. In Legends, Steve Lyons (BirelART) remained unbeaten, narrowly beating Eli Yanko (TonyKart) to the finish line in both races.

In Junior Briggs it was a showdown between Declan Black (Intrepid) and Jordan Di Leo (Intrepid) with Black scoring the victory on Saturday after getting to the lead with two laps to go. On Sunday, the pair had Ryder Brown (Ricciardo Kart) for company and when the pair tangled on the final lap, Brown snuck by both to steal the race win. Ethan Chan added two more Junior Lite wins as he navigated through the back half of the Junior group to stay ahead of his competitors. Hudson Urlin (Nitro Kart) and Justin Michaud (SodiKart) were the winners of Briggs Cadet which was a weekend-long dual between Urlin and Asher Pavan (Parolin) that saw both races end with fireworks and penalties.

A brief chat with track manager Che Smith on Sunday evening pointed to having a nice to-do list after the weekend and intentions of having Cup Karts Canada return in 2024 for an even bigger and better event.

“Having such a great event with some big names in the entries really helped start the gears turning for putting the finishing details to the track. I want to best accommodate and provide that purpose-built venue feeling where everything from the scales exit, to where to put new and extra curbs and even where to put back up the pavilion so we can all be comfortable and enjoy a great race weekend. Chatting with people and listening to the racers and their support is what we base the club on to provide a good venue. I am proud to have put our nation’s capital region firmly on the karting map as the equal ground between Ontario and Quebec.”

Cup Karts Canada will be back in action at Goodwood Kartways on August 4-6 where they will crown their 2023 champions and award those champions with invitations to the Cup Karts Grand Nationals. Registration will open soon on the CupKarts.com website and more event information will be released soon.

Saturday Top-10’s

Sunday Top-10’s