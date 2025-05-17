Treadwell, Kishun, Urlin and May Kickoff KartStars with Victories

The opening day of the 2025 KartStars Canada season featured the unpredictable at Goodwood Kartways. A heavy overnight rainfall left mudslides on the circuit that the Goodwood staff needed to clear before the morning warm-up. With more rain on the horizon, sunshine surprisingly actually arrived throughout the Qualifying rounds for about an hour until the dark clouds finally loomed in the distance.

Waiting perfectly until the lunch break, the skies opened up and soaked the circuit during the break, forcing everyone to rain tires for the second round of heat races as the rain continued to fall. About an hour later, the skies cleared back up and the track was back to slick tire conditions just in time for the PreFinal races and while a few sprinkles fell again, including enough to mix up the start of the Briggs Masters Final, slick tires prevailed for the remainder of the race day.

The biggest season to date for KartStars Canada featured a massive turnout, including 54 drivers in Briggs Senior. The group was split for warm-up, Qualifying, and the heat race, but merged together for the PreFinal and Final, and the roar was impressive as 54 Briggs Seniors rounded the Goodwood circuit.

Jon Treadwell (Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN)

Saturday featured the first half of the competition, including the first four Feature races for the single-day Briggs categories, while the ROK Cup VLR categories enjoyed the first half of their two-day schedule. All drivers were treated to plenty of track time and race laps, a staple of the KartStars program.

The first Final of the day was the Briggs Senior division, where Logan Pacza (BirelART) and Logan Ploder (Gillard) led the massive field to the green flag. The racing was intense and for the most part, everyone fought fair, with only a few drivers not making it to the finish line.

Taking the victory was Jonathon Treadwell (Kubica) after a great battle up front with Eric Moore (Intrepid), Pacza and Ploder. Treadwell had to start from eighth on the grid, but wasted little time working forward, getting to the lead at the halfway mark, and Moore locked onto his rear bumper to follow into second place. The pair linked up in the final laps, with Moore not trying anything too risky to overtake. Pacza completed the podium after dominating for most of the day. Ploder and Major Makovskis (Kosmic) rounded out the top five.

Hudson Urlin (Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN)

Next up was KartStars Cadet, where Aiden Kishun (Exprit) endured an eventful race, eventually chasing down the race leader Luke Bulpitt (LN Kart) before overtaking and scoring the win in the final laps. Thomas Du (Intrepid) started the race on the pole position but slid back to third at the finish line. Noah Kishun (Exprit) and Luca Rodriguez (Intrepid) completed the top five.

In KartStars Junior, Hudson Urlin (Kubica) completed the ultimate comeback to score the victory. A hiccup in the morning saw him submit his tech sheet too late, forcing him to start both heat races from the rear of the 29-kart grid. Charging forward as best he could in those heats, Urlin started the PreFinal from eleventh on the grid and capitalized on the tricky track conditions to move all the way up to the race lead and the pole position for the Final.

It wasn’t an easy race as Oskar Swiderski (Praga), Kaeleb Pinho (OTK), Jamie Stewien (OK1) and Ethan Chan (OK1) were hot on the heels of Urlin, with Pinho leading a number of laps in the middle of the Final. It all came down to the final lap, where there was plenty of bumping and rubbing, shuffling the finishing order. Urlin was able to get into the lead before corner seven while Chan slipped through and into second place. Stewein had a strong final lap to put himself on the podium while Cole Campin (BirelART) and Pinho completed the top five. Asher Pavan (Parolin) had a great drive through the field, getting as high as third place before a tough final lap saw him slip back to sixth.

Aiden Kishun (Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN)

Finally, wrapping up the racing for the day, Briggs Masters took the track as the dark clouds returned. A light sprinkle during the warm-up lap created chaos on the opening lap as the drivers struggled for grip. Unfortunately for front row starter Alex Savaglio (OTK), he was pushed wide when Jason Rothman’s Coyote kart would not rotate. This caused Eli Yanko (OTK) and David Anderson (VLR) to spin and end their chances of success.

Escaping the opening lap melee was Kevin May (Intrepid), and he had a big lead that he wouldn’t surrender. May’s kart was hooked up early, and he led every lap, crossing the finish line 3.4 seconds ahead of his competitors. Second place went to Matteo Cameron (Intrepid), who escaped the intense battle for third place. Savaglio drove well to recover a podium finish in third while Levon Beaudin (BirelART) and Zach Boam (BirelART) just edged out Yanko for fourth and fifth.

Kevin May (Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN)

Back on track Sunday, eight categories will battle for victory at Goodwood Kartways.

Want to watch? The races will be broadcast on the Kart Chaser YouTube channel!