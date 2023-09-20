Tracks Confirmed for 2024 Challenge of the Americas

The 2024 season is just around the corner and Challenge of the Americas is continuing the planning stages for the upcoming championship. The 17th edition of the winter west coast series is set for another three weekend events, featuring six rounds of racing between the months of February and April. The locations for the three race weekends have been confirmed for the 2024 Challenge of the Americas.

The opening weekend of the Challenge is set for February 2-4, beginning at the Musselman Honda Circuit. The Tucson, Arizona facility has been the opening location for the Challenge in now four of the last five seasons. What has changed for the first two rounds of the 2024 championship will be contesting the 3/4-mile circuit in the clockwise direction for the first time in series history. This will be a great new challenge for those opening up the 2024 championship.

“We will mix it up in Tucson by going the opposite direction to open up the season,” stated Andy Seesemann from Challenge of the Americas. “Many of our racers enjoy traveling to Tucson, and we’re able to fit everyone in the paddock as we continue to grow as we have in the last few seasons. It’s a perfect fit for who we are at the Challenge.”

The second location will be a new facility to the Challenge program, as the new K1 Circuit is scheduled to host the March 1-3 weekend. The Winchester, California facility is among the newest facilities for karting in North America, and one of the most anticipated tracks in many years. While K1 Circuit remains under construction, track officials recently announced a possible November 2023 opening period. The timetable allows for Challenge of the Americas to be the first major karting event at K1 Circuit.

“K1 Circuit has been on the radar since it began construction,” added Seesemann. “This facility is going to be state-of-the-art with an amazing track layout. Southern California needs a pinnacle location for karting and K1 Circuit will be providing that. We understand the delay in opening and are working with General Manager Mike Smith. We will re-evaluate their progress in early November to make the final call on taking the Challenge to K1 Circuit. There is a backup plan in place and if necessary, we will announce it at that time.”

Closing out the 2024 Challenge of the Americas schedule is the Sonoma Raceway on April 12-14. The Sonoma, California facility updated their paddock area during the spring and summer months, paving the surface and will be welcoming the Challenge for a 10th time in the last 11 years for the final two rounds of the championship.

“This is a great grouping of racetracks that provide their own uniqueness,” Seesemann continued. “Sonoma hosted our second ever event in 2008, and we are happy to have our series finale once again at this great facility. They have put in a lot of time and money into improving the facility, and will be a great place to once again crown our Challenge of the Americas champions.”

Challenge of the Americas continues its partnership with eKartingNews.com to provide Trackside Live coverage. Since 2012, EKN has covered each weekend of the Challenge, including daily reports, and streaming live play-by-play audio. EKN Publisher Rob Howden remains the voice of the Challenge, set to call the action from all three weekends in 2024.

2024 Challenge of the Americas Schedule

February 2-4, 2024: Musselman Honda Circuit – Tucson, Arizona

March 1-3, 2024: K1 Circuit – Winchester, California

April 12-14, 2024: Sonoma Raceway – Sonoma, California

Canadian Karting News will continue to support the Challenge of the Americas with plans to attend all three rounds of the series and look forward to visiting the new K1 Circuit.

