To My Karting Family

The new and improved Hamilton Karting Complex must be on your schedule this season!

Whether it’s this weekend’s MRFKC or the Canadian Karting Championships in August, you have got to experience and drive this incredible circuit.

The extension and fresh asphalt are exactly what the circuit needed and the racing this past weekend was wicked! The responses I got from drivers were very positive too as there were more corners to pass in and a tricky chicane section that is exhilarating when you get it right.

The years of hard work from Trevor and Danielle to make this a reality is paying off and it’s our turn to return the favour by supporting their upcoming races.

The sport is healthy, so let’s all come together this August for the major events and showcase how competitive karting in Canada is now.

#BecauseKarting