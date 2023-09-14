Three MRFKC Championship Races to Watch This Weekend in Mont-Tremblant

For the first time, the Motomaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship will venture out of Ontario and into Quebec and it will be the deciding location in their 2023 championship races.

The fourth and final stop for the MRFKC will compete this weekend at the TAG Karting Academie in Mont-Tremblant, Quebec, a very popular karting circuit under new management this year. This will also be the return of Vortex Rok engines to the province in nearly a decade after the short startup of a Rok Cup Quebec program in 2014.

Nearly 100 drivers are on the entry list for the weekend, with a boost in entries in the Briggs Senior category, which has really boomed in Quebec this season.

The championship race in Briggs Senior is the closest of the eight title battles this weekend. Rookies Senior Jaden Harry leads defending champion Jordan Prior by only 18 points coming into the weekend while Logan Ploder and David Barnes are 47 and 64 points back. Race #2 winner Anthony Boscia is also within striking distance but he’s not on the entry list yet.

With 27 drivers on the entry list so far, including a number of one-off drivers looking to add an MRFKC trophy to their resume, we’re in for a showdown in Mont-Tremblant.

Rok Junior is the second category we’re keeping a close eye on this weekend. The top four are separated by less than 100 points as Christian Menezes is ahead of Antoine Lemieux by 34 points with Major Makovskis 68 markers back and Anthony Raducanoiu 74 back and the only driver yet to score a win this season. With a ticket to the ROK Cup SuperFinal in Italy on the line, these four will surely be going down swinging on the high-speed circuit in Tremblant.

Another group with the lead four separated by less than 100 points after 6 races is Briggs Cadet. Consistency has been key for Blake Fregeau this year as three straight runner-up finishes have put him in the championship lead. Angelo Launi is only 49 points back and gunning for another race win after standing atop the podium at Mosport in June. Third place is Carlo Lot, the double-race winner at Hamilton in July, 66 points back, while Ryker Magro, winner of the first race of the season, is fourth, 87 points back.

In ROK Senior, Nolan Bower looks set to add an MRFKC title to his Canadian Championship. His lead of 162 points over Gianluca Savaglio is huge as the drivers in second and third place, Patrick Woods-Toth and Alessandro de Tullio, are not entered for the weekend.

It’s a similar story in Mini Rok as Cole Medeiros holds a 202-point advantage over Nicholas Lorusso. Jackson Morley ranks second, 107 markers back, but has stepped up to ROK Junior to close out the season after winning the Canadian Championship.

The other championship leaders heading to Mont-Tremblant this weekend looking to lock down a title are Ian MacIntyre (Briggs Masters), Sebastian Day (Briggs Junior) and Joshua Soumvalis (VLR Senior).

CKN will be present in Mont-Tremblant on Saturday and Sunday to take in the action and report on the race winners.

To see the championship standings after three rounds, click here.