Three Canadians Win Florida Winter Tour Championships!

The 2025 ROK Cup Florida Winter Tour (FWT) wrapped up in thrilling fashion, with three Canadian drivers emerging as champions in their respective categories. Hosted over three competitive rounds—two at Orlando Kart Center in Orlando, Florida, and the finale at Speedsportz Race Park in New Caney, Texas—the prestigious series continues its legacy of attracting top-tier karting talent from around the world.

For more than 20 years, the Florida Winter Tour has been a staple of the international karting calendar, drawing drivers from across the globe to compete in high-level racing action during the off-season. The series provides an opportunity for racers to sharpen their skills ahead of the main racing season while battling against some of the best competitors in the sport. With a history of producing future motorsport stars, the FWT remains one of the most prestigious karting championships in North America.

This year’s championship saw outstanding performances from three Canadian drivers—Cole Medeiros, Jayden Francisco, and Mark Pavan—who each secured titles in their respective divisions. Their victories not only highlight the strength of Canadian karting on the international stage but also earn them prestigious invitations to compete in top-level ROK Cup events later this year.

A Canadian influence was very evident at this year’s FWT, as Canadian racers and race teams made up a large portion of the entries at all three events, competing for race wins, podiums and championships.

Cole Medeiros Claims ROK GP Junior Title

Ontario’s Cole Medeiros delivered an impressive performance en route to securing the ROK GP Junior Championship.

The young driver claimed his first international race victory in round two and maintained consistency throughout the series. A fourth-place finish in the championship finale provided the crucial points needed to secure his first international title. Medeiros’ success also earned him an invitation to compete at the ROK Cup Superfinal in Italy later this season.

Additionally, he showcased his versatility by finishing as vice-champion in the ROK VLR Junior category, highlighted by a runner-up finish in round two.

ROK GP Junior Championship Podium (Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN)

Jayden Francisco Dominates ROK Mini Class

In the ROK Mini category, Jayden Francisco put together a dominant season to capture his second major title this winter. His ability to stand on the podium in all three rounds—winning round two, finishing runner-up in round one, and taking third place in the championship finale—proved his consistency and skill.

Francisco’s championship-winning performance saw him claim the title by over 200 points, a remarkable feat.

His victory also secured him an invitation to the ROK Cup Superfinal at South Garda Karting in Italy, where he will take on some of the world’s best young drivers.

ROK Mini Championship podium (Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN)

Mark Pavan Prevails in ROK VLR Masters

Veteran racer Mark Pavan showcased his experience and consistency to take the ROK VLR Masters championship.

Pavan opened the season with back-to-back second-place finishes in the first two rounds, giving him the championship lead heading into the final weekend. A fourth-place finish in the finale was more than enough to secure the title. His championship win also earned him an entry to ROK Cup USA’s ROK Vegas at the RIO Hotel and Casino later this year.

ROK VLR Masters Championship Podium (Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN)

The Florida Winter Tour remains a proving ground for karting’s rising stars, and these three Canadian champions have solidified their place among the best.

With the FWT complete, Canadian karters now focus on our home schedule where a full season of competition is on tap from coast-to-coast.