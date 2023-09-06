Three Canadian Champions Secure Tickets to ROK Cup SuperFinal in Italy

In an exhilarating display of karting prowess, three talented drivers emerged as champions at the Canadian Karting Championships, held at the Hamilton Karting Complex a few short weeks ago. Jackson Morley, Jensen Burnett, and Nolan Bower have clinched their spots in the prestigious ROK Cup SuperFinal in Italy, where they will compete against some of the world’s top Rokkers. This event promises to be a thrilling showcase of their skills and determination.

Category Winners:

Jackson Morley – Mini ROK Champion:

Jackson Morley emerged as the champion in the fiercely competitive Mini ROK division. His outstanding performance on the track has secured him a coveted ticket to the ROK Cup SuperFinal in Italy. This will mark Morley’s first-ever opportunity to race on the European circuit, an achievement that is sure to be a highlight in his budding karting career.

Jensen Burnett – Junior ROK Champion:

Jensen Burnett demonstrated exceptional talent in the Junior ROK division, earning himself a place in the ROK Cup SuperFinal. Burnett is no stranger to this prestigious event, as he previously clinched victory at the 2021 ROK Cup SuperFinal in Mini Rok. This year marks his fourth appearance at the event, and his experience is expected to make him a formidable contender.

Nolan Bower – Senior ROK Champion:

Nolan Bower’s stellar performance in the Senior ROK division secured his ticket to the ROK Cup SuperFinal in Italy. Bower, who has competed twice before in the SuperFinal, is a seasoned competitor who brings a wealth of experience to the international stage. His victory in the Senior ROK division further solidifies his position as a top-tier karting talent.

This trio of exceptional drivers will be amongst a group of ten expected to represent Canada on the global karting stage at the ROK Cup SuperFinal in Italy in October. Their dedication, skill, and determination have rightfully earned them the opportunity to compete against some of the best Rokkers from around the world.

The ROK Cup SuperFinal is not only a showcase of talent but also an invaluable experience for these young drivers to hone their skills and gain exposure on an international level. It serves as a platform for them to learn, grow, and continue their pursuit of excellence in karting.

As we eagerly await their performance in Italy, we celebrate the achievements of Jackson Morley, Jensen Burnett, and Nolan Bower at the Canadian Karting Championships. Their success is not only a testament to their talent but also a source of pride for the Canadian karting community. We wish them the best of luck as they embark on this exciting journey to compete on the global stage.

In addition to the SuperFinal awards at the Canadian Karting Championships, the two other drivers to grace the podium won their entry into ROK Cup USA’s ROK Vegas, which will take place in Las Vegas, USA at the end of October.

At next weekend’s Motomaster Ron Fellows Karting Championships event in Mont-Tremblant, Quebec, three more champions will earn an invitation to the SuperFinal and get the chance to fly the Canadian flag in Italy.