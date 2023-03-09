The SH Karting / Sodikart team will make its big debut at the international level of karting this season!

A karting complex but also a racing team with multiple victories and titles in karting competition, and even on Road Racing Series, for nearly half a century, SH Karting will carry out a major reorganization of the management of his team with the arrival of Christian Gagnon as Performance Director and Maxime Pelletier as Team Manager. This will promote the team to evolve on the international and national scene with eleven drivers who will perform for the SH Karting / Sodikart team, in partnership with Hazet, a leading manufacturer of quality hand tools, and Advanced Sim Racing.

These drivers from the SH Karting / Sodikart team will compete in many categories and series, such as the Montreal Karting Cup, the Canadian Open and the ASN Canadian Karting Championship, from the Cadet class to the DD2, Shifter and Rotax Senior categories, through the Briggs Master and Senior classes for 4-stroke engines.

From this weekend, one of the SH Karting / Sodikart drivers, the experienced Steven Szigeti, will participate in the United States Pro Kart Series (USPKS), whose opening round of the 2023 season will take place at the Orlando Kart Center, in Florida. Szigeti will compete in the IAME X30 Pro class with the Piquet Sports team. Thanks to Thierry Germanovitch, President of Sodikart United States, who made this agreement a reality.

Steven Szigeti has extensive experience in international and national competitions, having notably won the Canadian Karting Championship in the Rotax Senior class and collected multiple victories in the Rotax Senior and Junior classes.

The complete list of drivers selected to represent the SH Karting / Sodikart team on the tracks this season will be announced in the first weeks of spring.

“SH Karting is the oldest karting track in Quebec to offer both rental go-kart and competition karting. Since 1975, the history of this site is exceptional! By launching the SH Karting / Sodikart team at the international competition this year with extremely talented drivers, while offering rookies the opportunity to learn the basics with our Academy and the virtual driving simulator, allows us to cover all aspects of karting and driver training” indicates Maxime Pelletier, who has accumulated nearly fifteen years as an instructor and who is taking over the role of Team Manager while continuing for a second year in-a-row to assume the position of director of the SH Karting Academy. For Performance Director Christian Gagnon, it’s a comeback to his roots at SH Karting. He has more than 30 years of experience in the series.

The first round of the 2023 Montreal Karting Cup season will take place on the SH Karting track on April 29 and 30.

For more information:

Maxime Pelletier, mpelletier@shkarting.com