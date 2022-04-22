Multimedia
The Gary Klutt Podcast Interviews PRO’s Darryl Timmers
Check this out!
Canadian Karting Champion Darryl Timmers of Professional Racing Ontario and Mosport Karting Centre sat down for a great podcast interview with former karting teammate and fellow Canadian Champion Gary Klutt.
Klutt has recently launched a podcast built around motorsports and his first guest was non-other than the legendary Ron Fellows.
Sit back, put your headphones on and enjoy these two reliving their favourite karting memories.