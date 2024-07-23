The Bear Hunt Resumes – The KartStars National Championship at Shannonville Motorsport Park Up Next!

Press release by: KartStars Canada.

The KartStars Canada National Championship will take place from August 8-11 at Shannonville Motorsport Park. This event marks the second event on the KartStars Canada schedule. Shannonville is known as the “Birthplace of Champions”, and winners there receive the prestigious “Bear” award. After a few years of trying to re-create the most iconic trophy in Canadian Karting, KartStars officials are pleased to release the newest version.



In addition to the Bear, special awards will be given to Rok National Champions. Winners in classes like Mini Rok, VLR Junior, VLR Senior, and VLR Masters will earn Entry Only Tickets to the Rok Cup Superfinal in Italy this October or Ticketst to the round of their choice within the 2024 Florida Winter Tour. Other prizes include $100 for each pole position winner, random podium draws for racing slicks, fuel, and free entry to the next round, plus prize money for KartStars Classes.



The event starts with move-in and setup on Thursday morning starting at 9 am. Practice sessions are available on Thursday from 12 pm to 6 pm and Friday from 9 am to 4 pm. Free camping, with washrooms and showers, is available on-site. Friday night will feature a KartStars social event and the first of three podium ceremonies.



Racing starts on Friday with six practice rounds, qualifying, and Friday Night Shoot Out Finals in Briggs Cadet Pro, Briggs Junior Pro, and Senior Pro. These classes have special weights and slide rules and cost only $60 to enter. The weekend will follow a more standard schedule, with all classes having heat races.



Registration is open until August 8th. The first 100 drivers to register will get a free event t-shirt. There are also discounts on tires, fuel, oil, and for early and multi-class/day registrations.



