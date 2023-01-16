The 25th Annual Florida Winter Tour Kicks Off This Weekend at Tropicana Field

A new race season is upon us, and a new era in the ROK Cup USA program is set to begin this weekend. Kicking off the 25th annual Florida Winter Tour this coming weekend, ROKKERs will once again take on the barrier-lined temporary circuit at Tropicana Field in downtown St. Petersburg, Florida. With renewed focus and new energy, Mike Burrell will officially take the helm for his first wheel-to-wheel event as the ROK Cup USA Series Director as ROKKERs will enjoy three races over the next three months in sunny Florida.

With a new season finally here, the 25th Annual Florida Winter Tour can be viewed live on Kart Chaser beginning with qualifying and running through to the end of the main event. Additionally, live timing will be available beginning with the first practice and running through the event weekend via the ROK Cup USA app and at www.ROKCupUSA.com.

“We are happy to have Kart Chaser on board to provide our streaming coverage for the 2023 Florida Winter Tour,” expressed Burrell. “Additionally, we will see more of our coverage online and in the media thanks to RTD Media, who will be on-site for daily reports and social media, Canadian Karting News, the official photographer of ROK Cup Promotions, and our new effort with eKartingNews.com who will aid in the efforts of expanding the footprint and reach of all ROK Cup USA Teams and Competitors.”

Beginning this coming weekend in St. Pete, the series will then transition to Loxahatchee, Florida and the new Piquet Entertainment and Race Park before concluding at the staple facility, the Orlando Kart Center in Orlando, Florida. Along with the Florida Winter Tour, ROK Cup Promotions will continue with ROK Fest East and West events before their final event of the year, ROK Vegas. More details to come on all three of these events.

Burrell added, “Teams and competitors will see a very similar program that they have in years past. The registration process will continue through the KartPass app while almost all the event officials will return in 2023. We are not looking to rebuild anything, just fine-tune a few areas, promote drivers and teams, and help provide an equal and level playing field for our racers. Outside of the national level program, we will bring more Vortex engines and ROK branded programs to the club and regional level across the country.”

ROKKERs will hit the track this Thursday for official practice before two additional practice sessions on Friday morning and the first of three heat races for all classes. Heats two and three will take place on Saturday before the prefinals conclude the day and set the grids for the main events on Sunday.

