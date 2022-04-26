The 2022 Motomaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship will begin at Mosport!

Press Release by: MRFKC

As the racing season edges ever closer we look toward our first event of the season. Motomaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship (MRFKC) can confirm that Mosport Karting Centre will be the host for the season opener, with Races 1 and 2 going green on the weekend of May 14, 15.

As in past seasons, the Friday test day will be operated by the promoter. Please stay tuned for an update on series registration. We appreciate your patience, more details on the event entry process will be available soon.

MRFKC is also excited to announce the introduction of the Briggs & Stratton Senior Heavy class for the 2022 season. Weight will be the same as the current Briggs & Stratton Masters class, and full details coming soon along with the 2022 update of MRFKC’s Supplemental Regulations.

Stay tuned!

Be sure to follow us at @MRFKCofficial on Instagram and Twitter for any updates and for information throughout the off-season.