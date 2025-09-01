Ten Drivers Join RMCGF Team Canada at the Canadian Open!

What a weekend it was at the SH Karting!

The 2025 RMC Canadian Open had just about everything one could expect in a championship weekend. Mixed weather with cool temps and rain throughout the week, followed by beautiful sunshine for championship Sunday.

On track, the action was intense. The racers delivered with wheel-to-wheel action every time they took to the circuit, regardless of the conditions. SH Karting, a new circuit to the National calendar this season, was the perfect host with an exciting circuit, beautiful facilities and a refreshing new location the event needed.

Of course, the racing didn’t quite end after the final checkered flags, but that has become the norm in races with one of the best prizes in karting on the line. But in the end, ten drivers were crowned champions and earned the opportunity to join Team Canada at the upcoming Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals in Bahrain.

These drivers will represent the country proudly at the world’s premier international invitational, which provides equal opportunities for every driver to become a world champion.

The RMC Quebec Championship awarded four tickets, while the RMC Ontario Championship awarded three. Additionally, the Canadian Open had three extra tickets to award.

Micro Max

Oliver Aupry

Mini Max

Mateo Pai

Nicholas Lorusso

Junior Max

Jeremy St Cyr

Leonardo Serravalle

Senior Max

Ayden Ingratta

Ryan Maxwell

DD2 Max

Lucas Nanji

Lucas Pernod

DD2 Masters Max

Sebastian Bernier

These ten drivers will join the other nine Canadian drivers who have qualified via other events, including the MKG Canada Final in Western Canada, along with international special events, the US Rotax Trophy Final and the US Rotax Winter Trophy.

Rotax Micro Max

Jayden Francisco (US Trophy Final)

Jack Klym (MKG Canada Final)

Rotax Mini Max

Christian Sanguinetti (US Trophy Final)

Heston Jeffery (MKG Canada Final)

Rotax Junior

Cole Medeiros (MKG Canada Final)

Rotax Senior

Olivier Mrak (MKG Canada Final)

Rotax DD2

Gianluca Savaglio (US Trophy Final)

Matthew Taskinen (US Rotax Winter Trophy)

Rotax DD2 Masters

Noel Dowler (MKG Canada Final)

The 2025 Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals will take place in the Kingdom of Bahrain from November 29 to December 6, welcoming nearly 400 drivers from over 50 countries to compete for seven prestigious Rotax Grand Finals titles.

CKN is proud to support Team Canada at this great event each year, travelling to document the experiences of each Team Canada driver and photograph the event from start to finish for everyone at home to experience as well.