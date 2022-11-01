Team Racelab is Ready for ROK Vegas with Seven Drivers Including Red Bull Rampage Champion and X-Games Gold Medalist

With only a few events remaining on the 2022 race calendar, Team Racelab is making its trek to Las Vegas. Bringing seven hungry drivers to the RIO All-Suites Hotel & Casino for the ROK Cup USA ROK Vegas event, Racelab will take on the temporary circuit with nearly four hundred other competitors as they look to earn the title of ROK Vegas Champions.

“Several of our drivers have competed in high-profile events like this before while others will make their first attempt,” explained Racelab’s Craig Finer. “We have rapidly expanded our winning race program in Canada and ROK Vegas will be a great event for us to expand our footprint even greater in the United States.”

Team Racelab will enter a pair of drivers in each ROK Senior, ROK Mini, and ROK Shifter Master while a single competitor will take on the talented field of ROK Shifter competitors. Utilizing a mix of Villeneuve Racing Karts (JV Kart) and the TB Kart product line, this will be Racelab’s first of two temporary circuit race events this month.

Leading the way into Las Vegas will be Josh Finer and Aidan Carruthers as they will do battle in the ROK Senior class. Arguably one of the most competitive classes in karting, Finer and Carruthers will look to put their Team Racelab entries upfront. Ty Fisher, who has a bunch of national-level karting experience, and multi-time 2022 Canadian race winner Gabriel Balog will throw their hats in the mix in ROK Mini while former ROK Cup USA race winner Rene Martinelli will be joined by Bud Grossendbacher in the ROK Shifter Master category.

Canadian freeride mountain bike racer, three-time Red Bull Rampage Champion, rally cross racer, X-Games medalist, and Red Bull athlete Brandon Semenuk will enter his first ROK Vegas event as he competes in the ROK Shifter class. Racing against some of the sport’s professional competitors, the 2022 ARA US Rally Champion and third-place finisher in the year’s Red Bull Rampage after skipping the warmup, will aim to learn and progress throughout the event weekend.

Finer added, “Brandon is new to karting, but a legend in extreme sports and based on his previous history, he becomes a winner or a champion in whatever he puts his mind to. We look forward to working with him as he continues his karting endeavours.”

“This is a good end-of-the-year event for us but also a great tune-up for some of our drivers looking to compete on the national stage in 2023,” explained Team Manager Danny Kacic. “The competition in ROK Cup USA events is intense, and we are looking forward to the battle.”

Set to hit the track Wednesday, Racelab drivers will participate in four practice sessions to kick off their ROK Vegas event weekend. Thursday will feature the ever-important qualifying session late in the day while heat races will take place Friday and Saturday that will eventually set the grid for Sunday’s championship main events. Stay tuned to the Racelab social media pages for news, information, photos, and results from the event weekend.

For more information on Racelab please contact Craig Finer via email at Craig@Kartplex.ca. Racelab can also be found online on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram by searching “Racelab” or by visiting their website, www.TheRaceLab.ca.