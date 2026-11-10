Team Canada Adapting to Changing Conditions in Portugal

Changing weather has kept drivers on their toes through the opening two days of the 2026 Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals in Portimão, Portugal, with Team Canada making the most of its opportunities to prepare for the racing ahead.

Monday’s full day of free practice ran largely in dry conditions before rain arrived late in the day. Tuesday brought a different challenge, as repeated showers kept drivers on rain tires for nearly every session, providing valuable experience in the wet.

Conditions intensified during the afternoon, prompting Rotax officials to cancel the final round of free practice.

With a severe weather alert in place for Wednesday, including wind gusts of up to 140 km/h and heavy rain, organizers have also cancelled Wednesday’s on-track activities to prioritize the safety of drivers, teams and event staff.

The revised schedule moves Qualifying to Thursday, followed by the opening round of heat races. The second and third rounds of heats will take place on Friday. With the PreFinals removed from the schedule, results from the heats will determine the starting grids for Saturday’s Grand Finals.

More wet weather is expected throughout the remainder of the event, making adaptability and consistency especially important as drivers work toward a place in the Finals.

For Team Canada, the opening sessions have offered a mix of challenges and encouraging signs. Those making their Grand Finals debut have had less track time to learn the circuit, but the experience gained in both dry and wet conditions could prove valuable when racing finally gets underway.

One Canadian already showing strong pace is RMC Ontario Champion Antoine Bazinet in Rotax Junior. Bazinet has topped two of his four practice sessions so far, one in the dry and one in the wet, providing an encouraging start to his week in Portugal.

There is still plenty of racing ahead, and Team Canada will look to build on these opening days when on-track action resumes Thursday.

Stay tuned to CKN for more updates from Portugal.