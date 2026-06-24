Strong Turnout and Thrilling Racing Highlight BSC Ontario Opener

The inaugural Briggs & Stratton Challenge Ontario (BSC Ontario) presented by REV Performance Materials enjoyed a successful debut this past weekend at Mosport Karting Centre, joining the Rotax Max Challenge Ontario program to showcase four-cycle karting on one of the province’s biggest race weekends.

Under clear skies and sunshine throughout the event, competitors were treated to ideal racing conditions and an action-packed format that provided Briggs racers with two complete race days. Along with championship trophies awarded to the top-three finishers in every Final, competitors also had the opportunity to earn special awards, including Fastest Qualifier, Move of the Race, Hard Luck Driver and more.

The opening event attracted strong participation across the Briggs categories and produced exciting racing from start to finish.

Briggs Cadet

A healthy field of 15 drivers delivered some of the most exciting racing of the weekend. Saturday’s Final came down to the wire as Mateo Romeo edged Max Koutsoukis in a dramatic photo finish to claim the inaugural BSC Ontario Cadet victory. Ricky Ramdin completed the podium after remaining in the lead battle throughout the race.

Koutsoukis returned on Sunday and left no doubt about the outcome, dominating the Final to secure his first series victory. Ramdin continued his consistent form with another runner-up finish, while Nico Taghaboni rounded out the podium in third.

Saturday Final

Mateo Romeo Max Koutsoukis Ricky Ramdin

Sunday Final

Max Koutsoukis Ricky Ramdin Nico Taghaboni

Briggs Junior Light

Although only eight drivers took the green flag, Briggs Junior Light featured a commanding performance from Aiden Kishun aboard his ULTRA Kart. Kishun swept both Finals and controlled the category throughout the weekend.

David Fert secured a pair of second-place finishes while Jacob Clarke matched that consistency with third-place results on both race days, giving the class identical podiums on Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday Final

Aiden Kishun David Fert Jacob Clarke

Sunday Final

Aiden Kishun David Fert Jacob Clarke

Aiden Kishun (Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN)

Briggs Junior

The largest stories of the weekend may have come from Briggs Junior, where 15 competitors produced thrilling finishes on both days.

Saturday’s Final was decided by a mere 0.009 seconds as Kegan Irwin narrowly defeated Blake Fregeau in one of the closest finishes of the event. Marco Bazan joined them on the podium after remaining in contention throughout the race.

Sunday’s Final featured more late-race drama when contact between leading karts in the final corner shuffled the finishing order. Fregeau emerged with the victory after narrowly missing out on Saturday’s win, while Cody Shaw and Nico Pfaff capitalized on the last-corner incident to secure podium positions.

Saturday Final

Kegan Irwin Blake Fregeau Marco Bazan

Sunday Final

Blake Fregeau Cody Shaw Nico Pfaff

Eli Yanko (Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN)

Briggs Masters

The Briggs Masters division featured 12 drivers and some of the cleanest racing of the weekend. Eli Yanko proved to be the class of the field, sweeping both Finals to begin the season atop the championship standings.

Patrick Lelievre finished second on Saturday ahead of Noah Van Straten, while Sunday’s Final saw Greg Scollard move into the runner-up position. Van Straten once again completed the podium, earning a pair of third-place finishes.

Saturday Final

Eli Yanko Patrick Lelievre Noah Van Straten

Sunday Final

Eli Yanko Greg Scollard Noah Van Straten

With a successful opening event now complete, attention turns to Round 2 of the Briggs & Stratton Challenge Ontario. The series heads to Toronto Motorsports Park on July 17-19, where competitors will have a unique opportunity to race at a circuit that appears on the schedule only once this season. BSC Ontario organizers are encouraging all Briggs racers to join the growing program as the inaugural championship continues to build momentum.