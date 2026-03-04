Strathmore Selected to Host Rotax Western Canadian Final

A few months back, the Max Karting Group abruptly announced that they would not be hosting the 2026 Rotax Canada Final, but no further details were announced for what Western Canada was going to do moving forward.

Today, we finally have some news.

SRA Karting, Canada’s Rotax Max distributor, will host the race in Western Canada, and they announced that the Calgary Kart Racing Club in Strathmore, Alberta, has been selected as the proposed track.

With a fresh coat of asphalt from last fall, the excellent circuit just east of Calgary is set to return to the National calendar after more than five years away. Ironically, the last time the CKRC hosted a major Rotax race, it was the first event under the Max Karting Group branding.

The Rotax Western Canadian Final will take place on August 7-9 and will award six tickets to the coveted Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals, one in each of the Grand Finals categories.

“This is a tremendous opportunity to bring a top-level Rotax event to our facility and to Western Canada,” says Chad Pasowisty, President of the CKRC. “Our members have already supported moving forward with discussions. Many drivers have not yet experienced racing in Strathmore, and we are committed to delivering a professional and memorable event.”

Michel Boisclair, President of SRA Karting, added: “We are very happy to join efforts with the CKRC. They are a dynamic club with a passionate membership. Combined with SRA’s experience, we have no doubt this event will be a highlight of the 2026 season.”

More information and an official confirmation are expected in the near future.

To view the announcement from SRA Karting click here: https://maxchallenge.ca/rmc-western-final-the-road-to-portugal-may-hit-calgary/