Start Your Engines! – Registration Now Open for Round 1 at Goodwood Kartways!

Press Release by: KartStars Canada.

Ontario’s karting season is in full swing, and with participation on the rise at tracks across the province, there’s no better time for the region’s premier karting venues to unite. For the first time in nearly a decade, top facilities across Ontario have come together to strengthen regional racing.

Now entering its sixth season, the KartStars Canada program is set for its biggest year yet. Registration is officially open for Round 1 at Goodwood Kartways, scheduled for May 17-18, kicking off a five-round championship series that will visit Goodwood Kartways, Mosport Karting Centre, Hamilton Karting Complex, and Shannonville Motorsports Park.

Maintaining its proven race-day structure, the KartStars Canada series continues to deliver high-value competition tailored to grassroots racers. Single-day classes feature six sessions per race day, while two-day classes benefit from eight extended sessions across the weekend. Each class enjoys multiple heat races, a pre-final, and a final—all at an accessible cost. The program also continues to offer discounts on race day tires, fuel, and other consumables.

What’s New in 2025:

First-time visits to Mosport Karting Centre and Hamilton Karting Complex

Wrex Roth joins as Technical Director. Looking to join our Officiating Team? Reach out to us!

SuperFinal tickets awarded to all Rok Class Champions AND KartStars National Champions

BREAKING NEWS! Kart Chaser will be in Canada for the first time, covering Round 1 at Goodwood Kartways offering a full LIVE stream and broadcast! More details coming soon.

Registration for the opening round at Goodwood Kartways is now open at www.kartsportcanada.ca. Click HERE to see the Round 1 Schedule. The KartStars Canada program offers a variety of racing options, including one-day and two-day classes, as well as tire options. Mini Rok, VLR Junior, VLR Senior, and VLR Masters are two-day classes, racing throughout Saturday and Sunday. Briggs Masters, KartStars Cadet, Briggs Senior, and KartStars Junior will race on Saturday only, while Briggs Junior, Briggs Junior Lite, Briggs Cadet, and KartStars Senior will race on Sunday only.

Introduced in 2020, KartStars Cadet, KartStars Junior, and KartStars Senior follow familiar rules with some exceptions, allowing drivers from select classes to extend their racing over the entire weekend at a fraction of the cost. In Single-Day classes, drivers can use their own USED race tires as long as they meet class specifications. A 10% pre-registration discount is available to drivers who choose to buy NEW race tires through KartStars Canada. For Two-Day classes, only one set of race tires can be used throughout the weekend, purchased through KartStars Canada during pre-registration, also discounted by 10%.

The weekend schedule includes Timed Practice, Qualifying, Heat 1, Heat 2, Pre-Final, and Final for single-day classes, while classes with racing spread over the weekend will have additional sessions on Saturday and Sunday. Qualifying determines the starting order for Heat 1 and Heat 2, while cumulative results from Qualifying, Heat 1, and Heat 2 determine the Pre-Final starting order. The Final’s finishing order determines overall finishing positions and podium winners, with championship points awarded from both Pre-Finals and Finals.

Points in the Final start at 200 and scale back to cover the field, while points in the Pre-Final start at 100 and scale back to cover the top ten finishers. Additionally, 25 points are awarded to the driver securing pole position from qualifying. Rounds 1, 2, 3, and 5 of the championship carry equal weight, while Round 4, the KartStars Canada National Championship Round held at Shannonville Motorsport Park, has points multiplied by 1.5 in calculating championship totals for each driver. There are no drops in the KartStars Canada Championship.

There are a number of significant Race Awards and Championship Prizes in 2025 as well, with highlights below. For more information, please email info@kartsportcanada.ca or visit www.kartsportcanada.ca.

Register for Round 1 today!

Race Awards:

KartStars Canada Sponsored Awards:

– Trophies will be awarded to podium finishers in all classes at each race.

– Cash awards to podium finishers in KartStars Cadet, KartStars Junior and KartStars Senior.

Sunoco Race Fuels Sponsored Awards:

– Class participants in Mini Rok, VLR Junior, VLR Senior and VLR Masters will be entered into a random draw at each Drivers meeting. Two cans of fuel will be raffled off at each round.

Drivers will receive a KartStars pre-registration discount of 5% when buying Fuel and Oil through registration.

Vega Tires Sponsored Awards:

One randomly selected Briggs class participant will win a set of Vega ONT Racing Slicks. Draw to take place at the Podium presentation. Winner must be present.

One randomly selected Rok class participant will win a set of Vega ONT Racing Slicks. Draw to take place at the Podium presentation. Winner must be present.

Drivers will receive a KartStars pre-registration discount of 10% when buying Race Tires through registration.

ROK/Vortex Canada Sponsored Awards:

– One randomly selected Rok class participants will win free entry to the next round.

Briggs & Stratton Sponsored Awards:

– One randomly selected Briggs class participants will win free entry to the next round.

Championship Awards:

KartStars Canada Championship Awards:

– Champions will receive coveted ‘Class Champion Rings’.

– SuperFinal tickets awarded to all Rok Class Champions AND KartStars National Champions.

2025 KartStars Canada Schedule

Round 1 – Goodwood Kartways, May 17-18

Round 2 – Mosport Karting Centre, June 27-28

Round 3 – Hamilton Karting Complex, July 18-19

Round 4 – KartStars National Championship – Shannonville Motorsport Park, August 7-10

Round 5 – Goodwood Kartways, September 20

Looking to join our events? A valid Club license is all you need. Don’t forget to register your number. Click HERE to view the live registry.

Related Web Sites:

https://www.kartsportcanada.ca

https://www.goodwoodkartways.com

https://www.mosportkartingcentre.com

http://www.hamiltonkartingcomplex.com

http://www.shannonville.com