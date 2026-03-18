SKRDL Takes Motorsports to New Heights with the Launch of the Coupe Performance Québec

Press Release by: Super Karting Rivière-du-Loup.

Following the resounding success of its last edition, which attracted more than 15,000 spectators, the non-profit organization SKRDL is proud to announce the launch of the Coupe Performance Quebec. This major new championship will bring together karting and supermoto enthusiasts at three exceptional locations across the province during the summer of 2026.

A Strategic Alliance for Sporting Excellence

Born from the collaboration between karting and supermoto experts, the Coupe Performance Québec aims to provide maximum visibility for Quebec talent. The championship will also award cash prizes to the top three in each class.

The official 2026 calendar will stop in three strategic cities:

Trois-Rivières (Pointe-du-Lac): May 1–3

Rivière-du-Loup (Urban Circuit): July 17–19

Shawinigan (Urban Circuit): July 31 – August 2

Innovation and Safety at the Heart of the Event

For the flagship event in Rivière-du-Loup, the organization is introducing a redesigned urban circuit. “This year, the track will be run in reverse direction, offering a completely new technical challenge for the 200 expected drivers,” explains Roland Voyer, SKRDL organizer. “We have also made significant investments in safety by increasing runoff areas and adding more protective barriers.”

A dedicated dirt section will be built specifically for the supermoto races, promising an electrifying show, especially during the evening races on Fridays and Saturdays.

A Social and Eco-Responsible Event

True to its values, SKRDL remains a strong driver of regional community support. A portion of the event’s profits will be donated to the Maison Desjardins de soins palliatifs du KRTB.

The organization also reinforces its environmental leadership as the first motorsports event in Canada to offset its carbon footprint and eliminate single-use plastics on-site.

Spectators are invited to take part in the SKRDL Challenge, where a professional racing simulator will give them the chance to beat a professional driver’s lap time and win cash prizes.

About Super Karting Rivière-du-Loup (SKRDL):

SKRDL is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting motorsports in urban environments. Through its events, it generates significant economic benefits for regions across Québec while supporting important social causes and eco-responsible practices.