Six Straight and Still Hungry: Savaglio Ready for Portugal

After earning his ticket early in the season and winning a preparation race in Portugal, Gianluca Savaglio is ready to put five years of Rotax Grand Finals experience to work in Portimão.

When Savaglio puts on his Team Canada racing suit this week in Portimão, Portugal, it will mark the sixth consecutive year he has earned the opportunity to represent his country at the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals.

It’s an impressive achievement for the Canadian racer, who has been a fixture on Team Canada since 2021, competing against the world’s best Rotax drivers year after year.

But despite being one of the most experienced members of this year’s Canadian contingent, the excitement of representing his country hasn’t faded one bit.

“I’ve had the opportunity to compete at every Grand Finals since 2021, and every time I put on the Team Canada suit, it means just as much as the first time,” Savaglio told CKN.

“Each event is such a different experience, and representing your country on an international stage is something I’ll never take for granted. I’m incredibly proud to be able to represent Canada again, and the excitement of competing against the best drivers in the world is always there.”

Competing in the Rotax DD2 category, Savaglio secured his invitation to the 2026 Grand Finals early in the season, finishing as the Vice-Champion at the Rotax Winter Trophy in Texas.

With his ticket secured, he had the luxury of preparing for Portugal well in advance, including a valuable trip to the Autódromo Internacional do Algarve in September that has given him plenty of confidence heading into this week’s competition.

And after five previous attempts at the Grand Finals, Savaglio is hoping his sixth appearance will be his best yet.

Experience Brings a Different Perspective

Six consecutive appearances at one of karting’s most competitive international events have taught Savaglio plenty about what it takes to succeed on the world stage.

But perhaps the biggest lesson has been learning to appreciate the opportunity itself.

“I think the biggest thing I’ve learned is that just being at the Grand Finals is a privilege in itself,” he explained.

“Everyone racing has earned their spot to compete against the best in the world, so putting too much pressure on yourself throughout the event can sometimes make things more difficult.”

It’s a perspective that comes with experience. While the desire to win remains as strong as ever, Savaglio understands that a successful week isn’t always measured solely by the final result.

“Of course, we all want to achieve the best possible result, but things don’t always go the way you hope. At the end of the day, you have to focus on doing the best you can, learning from every session and keeping your head up regardless of the results.”

That approach will be particularly important in Portugal, where the competition will be fierce and the smallest mistakes can have significant consequences.

One area Savaglio is especially focused on improving is qualifying.

Looking back at his 2025 Grand Finals appearance, he recognizes how a difficult qualifying session put him on the back foot for the remainder of the competition.

“Last year, I didn’t have the best qualifying, which put me in a difficult position for the heats. It led to a number of bumper penalties and we all know what that means,” he recalled.

“At an event where the competition is so high, track position is extremely important, and you don’t want to make things harder for yourself before the racing even begins.”

With that lesson firmly in mind, Savaglio knows that getting his weekend off to a strong start will be essential.

Bahrain 2021, Portugal 2022, Bahrain 2023, Sarno 2024 and Bahrain 2025, Savaglio has competed in the past five Rotax Grand Finals in DD2 (Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN)

A Winning Return to Portimão

Unlike many of his Team Canada teammates who will be experiencing the Portuguese circuit for the first time, Savaglio arrives with some recent success at the venue.

In September, he travelled to Portimão to compete in a preparation race ahead of the Grand Finals, gaining valuable track time on the challenging circuit.

The trip couldn’t have gone much better.

Savaglio walked away with the victory, giving him a major confidence boost heading into his sixth Grand Finals appearance.

“Coming here in September for the preparation race was also a big advantage,” he explained. “Being able to get laps in, understand the track and leave with a win gives me a lot of confidence coming into this week.”

The circuit’s dramatic elevation changes and technical corners make it one of the more unique challenges on the international karting calendar, but Savaglio believes his previous experience will be an advantage.

“It’s a unique track with lots of elevation changes and technical sections, so there’s definitely a challenge to it. Having already had some experience here gives me confidence heading into the week, and I’m excited to get back to racing and see what we can accomplish.”

Combined with his familiarity with the Grand Finals format, atmosphere and level of competition, Savaglio feels better prepared than ever to make the most of his opportunity.

His focus is simple: remain consistent, avoid unnecessary setbacks and put himself in contention when the racing matters most.

A Veteran Leader for Team Canada

While Savaglio has his own ambitions for the week, he also recognizes that his experience puts him in a unique position within Team Canada.

With several Canadian drivers making their Grand Finals debuts this year, the six-time competitor is eager to offer advice and support to those experiencing the event for the first time.

“A few of my teammates are at their first Grand Finals this year, so I’m going to make sure I’m there to support them throughout the week,” he said.

“Having been to so many Grand Finals, I’ve gotten familiar with how the event works and what to expect, so I’m happy to share my experience, answer any questions they might have and help them get comfortable with everything.”

From understanding the event schedule to managing the pressure of competing on an international stage, Savaglio knows how overwhelming the Grand Finals can feel for a newcomer.

Having someone with his experience in the Canadian paddock could make a significant difference.

“It’s a big event, especially for someone attending for the first time, and I think having teammates around you who have been through it before can make a huge difference,” he added.

“At the end of the day, we’re all here representing Canada, and I want to see everyone have a great experience and perform to the best they can.”

It’s an attitude that reflects just how much representing Canada means to him.

“You’re not just racing for yourself, you’re representing your family, your supporters and your country. I always want to make Canada proud.”

Looking to Make Number Six His Best Yet

After five previous Grand Finals appearances, Savaglio certainly has plenty of memories, lessons and experiences to draw upon.

And while he isn’t dwelling on past disappointments, there’s no denying that he would love to turn those years of experience into a standout result in Portugal.

“Every year I’ve gone to the Grand Finals, I’ve come away with more experience and lessons that I want to apply at the next one,” he explained.

“Of course, like any racer, I always want more, and there are always things you look back on and wish you could change. But I don’t want to focus too much on the past.”

Instead, Savaglio is looking forward.

With an early qualification, a victory at the circuit in September and five previous Grand Finals under his belt, he has plenty of reasons to feel optimistic about the challenge ahead.

“I’m motivated to put everything I’ve learned from my previous appearances together and give myself the best possible opportunity this year to achieve a great result,” he said.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to represent Canada at so many Grand Finals, and I’d love to make this one another memorable experience, hopefully with a result to match the hard work that has gone into getting here.”

Six consecutive Grand Finals appearances are an accomplishment few kart racers can claim, and Savaglio has earned every opportunity through his dedication to the sport.

Now, as he prepares to tackle the world’s best DD2 competitors once again, the Canadian veteran has an opportunity to combine his experience, preparation and confidence into something special.

And while the Team Canada suit may be familiar, the motivation to make his country proud remains as strong as ever.

Could his sixth Grand Finals appearance be the one that delivers his biggest result yet?