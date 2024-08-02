Connect with us
Six Burning Questions Ahead of the MKG Canada Final

#CanadaFinal

Check out our weekend preview and entry list!
Published on

It’s race week in Western Canada and the Max Karting Group Canada Final is taking place at the Rotax Mojo Raceway at EDKRA in Warburg, Alberta.

The event is just one entry shy, thanks Robby K, of 100 Rotax Max drivers competing for six tickets to the coveted Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals.

The Max Karting Group has done a great job preparing for the event and attracting a great group of racers, including a sell-out in Rotax Senior Max. At event check-in, drivers have been greeted with several great Rotax items, including hats, pens, watches and t-shirts, to start their event off with a smile.

Racers will get two full days of practice on the EDKRA circuit to prepare for two full race days of action to determine the weekend champions.

Following a couple of days of roaming the paddock and visiting our friends from Western Canada, we’ve come up with six burning questions ahead of this weekend’s action.

Will there be a first-time Rotax Grand Finals ticket winner?

The Rotax Grand Finals is a ticket that racers will literally chase around the world to get and this weekend’s event features, by our count, 20 drivers who have been to the RMCGF before. Some of these drivers have competed in the most recent RGF in Bahrain, while some competed all the way back in 2013 in New Orleans and are still trying to race their way back.

With this year’s race taking place in Italy, the home of karting, at the amazing Sarno International Circuit near Naples, racers are even more ambitious to win a ticket.

Can the West defend the titles on home turf?

As usual, there is a strong contingent of racers from Alberta and the neighbouring provinces competing for the wins this weekend, but they have some additional competition from Eastern Canada and the USA.

Breaking down the entries, there are 43 drivers from Alberta, 26 from British Columbia and 8 from Saskatchewan to represent the West. From the East, there are 10 drivers from Quebec, 4 from Ontario and 8 from the USA.

The competition is very strong this weekend and we can’t wait to see who comes out on top!

Who will come out on top in Rotax Senior Max?

This has been the most asked question when walking through the paddock. Everyone here, whether they are racing in Senior Max or not, is excited to see what this sell-out group can do.

There is so much talent on the 36-driver entry list. Many are former Canada Final and Canadian Champions and 9 have been to the Rotax Grand Finals before!

Even for us, predicting who might win this weekend with this group of racers is impossible.

Scrolling through the list and seeing Dowler, Williams, Deslongchamps, Dunning, Carruthers, DeMelo, Newson, Pernod, Patel, Qiu, Finer, Sabourin and Lemieux. They all quickly stand out as contenders and there are many more we know will be right in the mix too.

ROTAX SENIOR MAX
304KALLIS SAVANAHALBERTA
306DOWLER GRIFFINALBERTA
307PRUSS EVANALBERTA
309MELLORS BRYCEBRITISH COLUMBIA
311BOUMAN TANNERBRITISH COLUMBIA
313WILLIAMS MACYCOLORADO
315SWANSON JULIANALBERTA
316OLIVER WILLIAMBRITISH COLUMBIA
317WASYLKIW DYLANBRITISH COLUMBIA
321DESLONGCHAMPS LUCASQUEBEC
322DUNNING SKYLARALBERTA
326MARTENS KAYDENBRITISH COLUMBIA
327RILEY CONNERBRITISH COLUMBIA
328CARRUTHERS AIDENALBERTA
331CLAMAN DE MELO ZACHQUEBEC
333MACFARLANE CARLTONALBERTA
334GELLINGS DEVONALBERTA
336THORPE-DOUBBLE GRAYSONBRITISH COLUMBIA
340MCLEAN LOGANBRITISH COLUMBIA
342LUDWIG DYLANALBERTA
348NEWSON MARKALBERTA
351PERNOD TIMOTHYQUEBEC
352PATEL BOSSALBERTA
354BAYE-PEARSON CHARLOTTEBRITISH COLUMBIA
356WADE JOHNVERMONT
366QIU IANBRITISH COLUMBIA
371KYSWATY NICOLEALBERTA
375TRBOVIC IGORBRITISH COLUMBIA
377PERSSON WESLEYALBERTA
385KACIC MARCOBRITISH COLUMBIA
387MACKENZIE STERLINGALBERTA
391HAND LUCASALBERTA
392FINER JOSHBRITISH COLUMBIA
394LEMIEUX FREDERIQUEQUEBEC
395BITZ BRADLEYALBERTA

Who will shine in Micro and Mini-Max?

This weekend we finally get to see the Micro Max drivers competing on their own for a ticket and there are a dozen youngsters ready to duke it out.

It’s going to be fun to watch the Jeffrey brothers, Harrison and Heston, battle Mateo Pai, Tyler Chan, Charles Teo and Joshua Wheeler, along with Americans Yutaka Sonoda and Cam Becker.

In Mini Max, there’s an awesome grid of 17 drivers chasing the championship in Warburg including three that are doing double duty; Mateo Pai, Jeffrey Harrison and Joshua Wheeler.

We know Sebastian de Moissac is hungry for another trip to the Grand Finals but it won’t be easy with the likes of Dylan Lambert, Christian Sanguinetti, and Pieter Hoogland in the mix. There are also four very strong contenders from the East hungry to steal a ticket this weekend; Brando Londono, Olivier Chasse, Massimo Lorusso and Nick Lorusso.

MICRO MAX
6JEFFERY HESTONALBERTA
8PAI MATEOBRITISH COLUMBIA
9JEFFERY HARRISONALBERTA
12SOMFORD FLORIANBRITISH COLUMBIA
16BECKER CAMCOLORADO
17SOMFORD LUCABRITISH COLUMBIA
20CHAN TYLERBRITISH COLUMBIA
25DOWLER RHETTALBERTA
28KLYM JACKSASKATCHEWAN
33WHEELER JOSHUAALBERTA
97TEO CHARLESSASKATCHEWAN
MINI MAX
106JEFFERY HARRISONALBERTA
107LAMBERT DYLANALBERTA
108PAI MATEOBRITISH COLUMBIA
111LONDONO BRANDOQUEBEC
118KROEGER WYATTARIZONA
121SANGUINETTI CHRISTIANALBERTA
131DE MOISSAC SEBASTIANALBERTA
133WHEELER JOSHUAALBERTA
140CAMPBELL LENNOXSASKATCHEWAN
148MEYERS MATTHEWALBERTA
157HOOGLAND PIETERALBERTA
163CHASSE OLIVIERQUEBEC
168LORUSSO MASSIMOONTARIO
187NAVARRETE MARCELOBRITISH COLUMBIA
192MEYERS SAMUELALBERTA
198THORPE-DOUBBLE COLTONBRITISH COLUMBIA
199LORUSSO NICHOLASONTARIO

What will happen in Junior Max?

It’s going to be a very interesting weekend in Junior Max.

This is a great group of up-and-coming racers packed full of potential.

We’re expecting to see a great duel between Antoine Lemieux and Gabriel Balog at the top, but we can’t count out the likes of Toby Lien, Grayson Talaba, Jeremy Zsamboki and the Bodenstab siblings, Teryk and Danyka.

There’s also a bunch of drivers we have yet to see compete that could very well surprise us this weekend.

ROTAX JUNIOR MAX
203BOSCHMANN LUCASALBERTA
207LAMBERT DYLANALBERTA
208LIEN TOBYBRITISH COLUMBIA
210CAMPBELL ADILYNSASKATCHEWAN
211DONNELLY MANNIXSASKATCHEWAN
212BODENSTAB TERYKSASKATCHEWAN
213BODENSTAB DANYKASASKATCHEWAN
215TALABA GRAYSONBRITISH COLUMBIA
217ZSAMBOKI JEREMYALBERTA
224CORMIER LIAMBRITISH COLUMBIA
234LEMIEUX ANTOINEQUEBEC
247ANTONIUK KINGSTONALBERTA
270KOZAKOWSKI EVERLEIGHALBERTA
278GONZALEZ KAROLALBERTA
288BALOG GABRIELBRITISH COLUMBIA
293PRIOR NATHANIALBRITISH COLUMBIA

Can the small fields in DD2 and Masters still provide the action?

Of course, they can! Have you seen the Rotax DD2 driver list?

Okay, we answered our own question here. There may be only 10 drivers in Rotax DD2 but every one of them is a contender to win this weekend.

The top three finishers from the Canadian Open are here. Former Western Canadian champions are here. Two hot shoes from the USA are entered and there are a couple of drivers capable of upsetting them all.

Rotax DD2 is going to be great!

As for Master Max, we could be in for a great show here too. Many of them are regulars in DD2 Masters and they have switched back to single-speed karts for the weekend as a change-up from MKG.

Laplante, Freeston and Cleavelin all have Rotax Grand Finals experiences on their extensive resumes, but we’re not counting out Juan Pfeiffer and Angelo Amorim.

ROTAX DD2
413LLOYD RILEYSASKATCHEWAN
414WILLIAMS MACYCOLORADO
442LUDWIG DYLANALBERTA
448WILLIAMS DAVIDCOLORADO
451MACKAY BENNETTALBERTA
457PERNOD LUCASQUEBEC
480SABOURIN LUDOVICQUEBEC
498TASKINEN MATTHEWALBERTA
499SAVAGLIO GIANLUCAONTARIO
MASTERS MAX
600AMORIM ANGELOALBERTA
606COWAN MATTHEWALBERTA
621PFEIFFER JUANALBERTA
655TARARAKSIN ANDREYBRITISH COLUMBIA
658CLEAVELIN BILLYCALIFORNIA
680DAVID LAPLANTEONTARIO
688FREESTON JAREDALBERTA

The action starts on Saturday morning for the first of two race days at EDKRA. If you’re close by, be sure to come to check it out, otherwise, we will do our best to keep you updated on CKN all weekend long!

