Six Burning Questions Ahead of the MKG Canada Final

It’s race week in Western Canada and the Max Karting Group Canada Final is taking place at the Rotax Mojo Raceway at EDKRA in Warburg, Alberta.

The event is just one entry shy, thanks Robby K, of 100 Rotax Max drivers competing for six tickets to the coveted Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals.

The Max Karting Group has done a great job preparing for the event and attracting a great group of racers, including a sell-out in Rotax Senior Max. At event check-in, drivers have been greeted with several great Rotax items, including hats, pens, watches and t-shirts, to start their event off with a smile.

Racers will get two full days of practice on the EDKRA circuit to prepare for two full race days of action to determine the weekend champions.

Following a couple of days of roaming the paddock and visiting our friends from Western Canada, we’ve come up with six burning questions ahead of this weekend’s action.

Will there be a first-time Rotax Grand Finals ticket winner?

The Rotax Grand Finals is a ticket that racers will literally chase around the world to get and this weekend’s event features, by our count, 20 drivers who have been to the RMCGF before. Some of these drivers have competed in the most recent RGF in Bahrain, while some competed all the way back in 2013 in New Orleans and are still trying to race their way back.

With this year’s race taking place in Italy, the home of karting, at the amazing Sarno International Circuit near Naples, racers are even more ambitious to win a ticket.

Can the West defend the titles on home turf?

As usual, there is a strong contingent of racers from Alberta and the neighbouring provinces competing for the wins this weekend, but they have some additional competition from Eastern Canada and the USA.

Breaking down the entries, there are 43 drivers from Alberta, 26 from British Columbia and 8 from Saskatchewan to represent the West. From the East, there are 10 drivers from Quebec, 4 from Ontario and 8 from the USA.

The competition is very strong this weekend and we can’t wait to see who comes out on top!

Who will come out on top in Rotax Senior Max?

This has been the most asked question when walking through the paddock. Everyone here, whether they are racing in Senior Max or not, is excited to see what this sell-out group can do.

There is so much talent on the 36-driver entry list. Many are former Canada Final and Canadian Champions and 9 have been to the Rotax Grand Finals before!

Even for us, predicting who might win this weekend with this group of racers is impossible.

Scrolling through the list and seeing Dowler, Williams, Deslongchamps, Dunning, Carruthers, DeMelo, Newson, Pernod, Patel, Qiu, Finer, Sabourin and Lemieux. They all quickly stand out as contenders and there are many more we know will be right in the mix too.

302 SABOURIN ARNAUD QUEBEC 304 KALLIS SAVANAH ALBERTA 306 DOWLER GRIFFIN ALBERTA 307 PRUSS EVAN ALBERTA 309 MELLORS BRYCE BRITISH COLUMBIA 311 BOUMAN TANNER BRITISH COLUMBIA 313 WILLIAMS MACY COLORADO 315 SWANSON JULIAN ALBERTA 316 OLIVER WILLIAM BRITISH COLUMBIA 317 WASYLKIW DYLAN BRITISH COLUMBIA 321 DESLONGCHAMPS LUCAS QUEBEC 322 DUNNING SKYLAR ALBERTA 326 MARTENS KAYDEN BRITISH COLUMBIA 327 RILEY CONNER BRITISH COLUMBIA 328 CARRUTHERS AIDEN ALBERTA 331 CLAMAN DE MELO ZACH QUEBEC 333 MACFARLANE CARLTON ALBERTA 334 GELLINGS DEVON ALBERTA 336 THORPE-DOUBBLE GRAYSON BRITISH COLUMBIA 340 MCLEAN LOGAN BRITISH COLUMBIA 342 LUDWIG DYLAN ALBERTA 348 NEWSON MARK ALBERTA 351 PERNOD TIMOTHY QUEBEC 352 PATEL BOSS ALBERTA 354 BAYE-PEARSON CHARLOTTE BRITISH COLUMBIA 356 WADE JOHN VERMONT 366 QIU IAN BRITISH COLUMBIA 371 KYSWATY NICOLE ALBERTA 375 TRBOVIC IGOR BRITISH COLUMBIA 377 PERSSON WESLEY ALBERTA 385 KACIC MARCO BRITISH COLUMBIA 387 MACKENZIE STERLING ALBERTA 391 HAND LUCAS ALBERTA 392 FINER JOSH BRITISH COLUMBIA 394 LEMIEUX FREDERIQUE QUEBEC 395 BITZ BRADLEY ALBERTA

Who will shine in Micro and Mini-Max?

This weekend we finally get to see the Micro Max drivers competing on their own for a ticket and there are a dozen youngsters ready to duke it out.

It’s going to be fun to watch the Jeffrey brothers, Harrison and Heston, battle Mateo Pai, Tyler Chan, Charles Teo and Joshua Wheeler, along with Americans Yutaka Sonoda and Cam Becker.

In Mini Max, there’s an awesome grid of 17 drivers chasing the championship in Warburg including three that are doing double duty; Mateo Pai, Jeffrey Harrison and Joshua Wheeler.

We know Sebastian de Moissac is hungry for another trip to the Grand Finals but it won’t be easy with the likes of Dylan Lambert, Christian Sanguinetti, and Pieter Hoogland in the mix. There are also four very strong contenders from the East hungry to steal a ticket this weekend; Brando Londono, Olivier Chasse, Massimo Lorusso and Nick Lorusso.

3 SONODA YUTAKA WASHINGTON 6 JEFFERY HESTON ALBERTA 8 PAI MATEO BRITISH COLUMBIA 9 JEFFERY HARRISON ALBERTA 12 SOMFORD FLORIAN BRITISH COLUMBIA 16 BECKER CAM COLORADO 17 SOMFORD LUCA BRITISH COLUMBIA 20 CHAN TYLER BRITISH COLUMBIA 25 DOWLER RHETT ALBERTA 28 KLYM JACK SASKATCHEWAN 33 WHEELER JOSHUA ALBERTA 97 TEO CHARLES SASKATCHEWAN MINI MAX 106 JEFFERY HARRISON ALBERTA 107 LAMBERT DYLAN ALBERTA 108 PAI MATEO BRITISH COLUMBIA 111 LONDONO BRANDO QUEBEC 118 KROEGER WYATT ARIZONA 121 SANGUINETTI CHRISTIAN ALBERTA 131 DE MOISSAC SEBASTIAN ALBERTA 133 WHEELER JOSHUA ALBERTA 140 CAMPBELL LENNOX SASKATCHEWAN 148 MEYERS MATTHEW ALBERTA 157 HOOGLAND PIETER ALBERTA 163 CHASSE OLIVIER QUEBEC 168 LORUSSO MASSIMO ONTARIO 187 NAVARRETE MARCELO BRITISH COLUMBIA 192 MEYERS SAMUEL ALBERTA 198 THORPE-DOUBBLE COLTON BRITISH COLUMBIA 199 LORUSSO NICHOLAS ONTARIO

What will happen in Junior Max?

It’s going to be a very interesting weekend in Junior Max.

This is a great group of up-and-coming racers packed full of potential.

We’re expecting to see a great duel between Antoine Lemieux and Gabriel Balog at the top, but we can’t count out the likes of Toby Lien, Grayson Talaba, Jeremy Zsamboki and the Bodenstab siblings, Teryk and Danyka.

There’s also a bunch of drivers we have yet to see compete that could very well surprise us this weekend.

201 LUINENBURG CARSON ALBERTA 203 BOSCHMANN LUCAS ALBERTA 207 LAMBERT DYLAN ALBERTA 208 LIEN TOBY BRITISH COLUMBIA 210 CAMPBELL ADILYN SASKATCHEWAN 211 DONNELLY MANNIX SASKATCHEWAN 212 BODENSTAB TERYK SASKATCHEWAN 213 BODENSTAB DANYKA SASKATCHEWAN 215 TALABA GRAYSON BRITISH COLUMBIA 217 ZSAMBOKI JEREMY ALBERTA 224 CORMIER LIAM BRITISH COLUMBIA 234 LEMIEUX ANTOINE QUEBEC 247 ANTONIUK KINGSTON ALBERTA 270 KOZAKOWSKI EVERLEIGH ALBERTA 278 GONZALEZ KAROL ALBERTA 288 BALOG GABRIEL BRITISH COLUMBIA 293 PRIOR NATHANIAL BRITISH COLUMBIA

Can the small fields in DD2 and Masters still provide the action?

Of course, they can! Have you seen the Rotax DD2 driver list?

Okay, we answered our own question here. There may be only 10 drivers in Rotax DD2 but every one of them is a contender to win this weekend.

The top three finishers from the Canadian Open are here. Former Western Canadian champions are here. Two hot shoes from the USA are entered and there are a couple of drivers capable of upsetting them all.

Rotax DD2 is going to be great!

As for Master Max, we could be in for a great show here too. Many of them are regulars in DD2 Masters and they have switched back to single-speed karts for the weekend as a change-up from MKG.

Laplante, Freeston and Cleavelin all have Rotax Grand Finals experiences on their extensive resumes, but we’re not counting out Juan Pfeiffer and Angelo Amorim.

406 DOWLER GRIFFIN ALBERTA 413 LLOYD RILEY SASKATCHEWAN 414 WILLIAMS MACY COLORADO 442 LUDWIG DYLAN ALBERTA 448 WILLIAMS DAVID COLORADO 451 MACKAY BENNETT ALBERTA 457 PERNOD LUCAS QUEBEC 480 SABOURIN LUDOVIC QUEBEC 498 TASKINEN MATTHEW ALBERTA 499 SAVAGLIO GIANLUCA ONTARIO MASTERS MAX 600 AMORIM ANGELO ALBERTA 606 COWAN MATTHEW ALBERTA 621 PFEIFFER JUAN ALBERTA 655 TARARAKSIN ANDREY BRITISH COLUMBIA 658 CLEAVELIN BILLY CALIFORNIA 680 DAVID LAPLANTE ONTARIO 688 FREESTON JARED ALBERTA

The action starts on Saturday morning for the first of two race days at EDKRA. If you’re close by, be sure to come to check it out, otherwise, we will do our best to keep you updated on CKN all weekend long!

