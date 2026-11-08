Shared Pride, Separate Podium Pursuits for the Dowler Brothers

Alberta’s Griffin and Noel Dowler have collected plenty of Team Canada memories over the years. This week in Portimão, Portugal, the brothers are looking to add a little hardware to the collection.

The 2026 Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals will mark Griffin’s sixth appearance at the event and Noel’s fourth, with Griffin competing in DD2 and Noel taking on DD2 Masters. Both know how special it is to represent Canada, and both agree that sharing the experience makes it even better.

“It’s still just as special,” Griffin told CKN. “My first Grand Finals was in Mini MAX in 2013, so to still be doing this and getting to go back with Team Canada in DD2 is pretty cool. And getting to do it with Noel makes it even better.”

For Noel, familiarity has done little to diminish the feeling of pulling on the national colours.

“You know a bit more about what to expect each time you go, but it’s still a big deal to pull on the Team Canada suit,” he explained. “Having Griffin there racing DD2 makes the week that much more fun for me.”

Between them, the brothers bring ten Grand Finals appearances, including this year’s entries, to the Canadian contingent. Griffin’s journey has also included an impressive variety of machinery.

His debut came in Mini MAX in the United States in 2013, followed by Senior MAX appearances in Italy in 2019 and Bahrain in 2021. He switched to the electric E20 category for Portimão in 2022 before racing DD2 in Italy in 2024.

Now he returns to Portugal with another opportunity in DD2, and a clear recollection of just how close he came on his previous visit.

“This year I feel very confident coming in, as last time I was in Portimão I was very close to winning the event,” Griffin said.

That experience gives him a useful starting point, although translating his E20 knowledge into speed aboard a DD2 will be one of his first assignments.

“I’ve raced at Portimão in E20, so I know the layout and have a feel for the elevation changes,” he explained. “The big thing for me will be figuring out what carries over to DD2, especially under braking.”

The preparation has been substantial. The brothers have logged hundreds of kilometres of practice ahead of the event, while Griffin has supplemented his driving with more than ten hours a week of workouts.

“The gym work helps, but nothing compares to real seat time,” he said. “If I can get the braking right early in the week, I think that’ll make a big difference.”

The team from Apollo Motorsports in front of the famous Rotax Grand Finals kart raffle (Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN)

Noel’s Grand Finals history began in DD2 in Italy in 2019, followed by another appearance in Bahrain in 2021. He returned to Bahrain in 2025 for his first Grand Finals in DD2 Masters, gaining experience he hopes will serve him well in Portugal.

With that latest visit still fresh in his mind, Noel knows how quickly practice gives way to the sessions that shape the rest of the week.

“Bahrain last year gave me a good feel for how quickly the week goes by in DD2 Masters,” he said. “Once we’re there, I’ll be paying attention to how the kart feels over a full run, especially once the tyres come in.”

He is also preparing for the reality of racing in a closely matched international field, where the ideal line is not always available.

“I think the biggest challenge will be finding a setup that works in traffic. You spend a lot of the heats off your usual line, and I want a kart I’m comfortable making a move with.”

For both brothers, previous Grand Finals have reinforced how much the early sessions matter. A small deficit in qualifying can leave a driver fighting through traffic for the remainder of the event, making every practice lap an opportunity to simplify the job ahead.

Griffin has learned to arrive at each session with a specific purpose. Noel takes a similarly methodical approach, concentrating on what he can feel and improve behind the wheel.

“It’s easy to get caught up looking at everyone else’s lap times,” Noel explained. “I’d rather come in knowing I’ve fixed something I can feel in the kart.”

That patience will be valuable when the inevitable difficult session arrives. With equipment allocated through the Grand Finals draw, adapting quickly is part of the challenge, and Griffin knows that a frustrating run does not necessarily call for a complete reset.

“It’s easy to come in from a bad session and want to change everything,” he said. “I’ve learned to start with what I felt in the kart and what I could’ve done better, then figure out what actually needs changing.”

Their goals for the week are closely aligned: qualify well, put together strong heats and reach the Final with the pace and confidence to race forward.

For Noel, success means building on his Bahrain experience and putting himself within reach of the leading DD2 Masters drivers.

“I want to be competitive in DD2 Masters and be in a position to race the guys up front,” he said. “If I’m still finding speed as the week goes on and I get to the final with a kart I’m comfortable pushing, I’ll be happy with the week we’ve put together.”

Griffin is equally focused on giving himself a proper shot when it counts. But with memories of his previous Portuguese campaign still providing motivation, there is a little extra incentive this time around.

“The last time I was here I felt as though I should have come home with some hardware!”

With two Dowlers back in Team Canada colours, the brothers will have someone close by who understands every breakthrough, every frustrating session and everything it takes to earn a place at this event.

And if either gets the chance to bring home that hardware, expect the other to be among the first celebrating.