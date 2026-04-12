SH Karting Hosting Rotax E-Series for the E10 Mini Category!

Recently, BRP Rotax announced that Canada has been selected to host one of the inaugural Rotax E-Series for their E10 electric powerplant, and we have confirmed that SH Karting will support and host a four-round arrive-and-drive championship with a massive prize on the line.

Eight young drivers will compete in four races this summer at SH Karting in Saint-Hilaire, Quebec, aboard Sodikart chassis powered by the Rotax E10 powerplant. The champion will earn an invitation to compete at the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals with the opportunity to become the first official E10 Grand Finals Champion.

This year’s Rotax Grand Finals will take place in Portimao, Portugal, from November 7-14.

“With the launch of the Rotax E-Series, SH Karting is entering a new era. This platform is founded on sustainability, accessibility, innovation, and authentic driver performance. Our confidence in BRP Rotax’s technology, paired with the recognized quality and reliability of SodiKart products, enables us to offer a standardized, high-level competition where the defining factors are fairness and talent,” states Simon Robin, owner of SH Karting.

The class will be limited to only 8 competitors, and those wishing to compete can enter now here: https://www.shkarting.com/competition/evenements/rotax-e-series

Drivers must be between the ages of 10 and 13, Mini-Max ages, and must have an ASN National license. This invitation is open to experienced racers only.

Two of the four races will compete alongside the Coupe de Montreal dates at SH Karting, while the remaining two will run within the SH Karting Club races.

Round #1 – May 8 to 10 (SH Karting Coupe de Montreal)

Round #2 – May 23 (SH Karting Club Race)

Round #3 – August 8 (SH Karting Club Race)

Round #4 – August 28 to 30 (SH Karting Coupe de Montreal)

To learn more, visit http://shkarting.com.

At the 2025 Rotax Grand Finals in Bahrain, Canadian Francesco Cosco was selected to drive the Rotax E10 powerplant for the practice sessions with the Mini-Max division, really enjoying his experience. (Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN)