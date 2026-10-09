SH Karting Appointed Exclusive Importer of Rotax Karting Products in Canada

SH Karting’s management is very proud to announce a major milestone in its history and for the entire Canadian karting ecosystem. Effective January 1, 2027, SH Karting will become the exclusive importer of the full range of Rotax products for the karting market across Canada.

This transition is fully in line with the positive momentum and exceptional enthusiasm currently surrounding Rotax competitions across the country. By becoming the exclusive importer, SH Karting intends to consolidate its leading position and offer increased support to enthusiasts, drivers, and all commercial partners.

“It’s a real pleasure to join the SH Karting team for this new chapter. This is excellent news for the future and development of the sport in Canada, and I’m delighted to bring my experience to continue growing our community.” Michel Boisclair

“Over the years, Michel has done a remarkable job establishing and managing Rotax distribution. He has successfully navigated the natural cycles of the market and recently succeeded in uniting all Canadian markets into a cohesive and thriving sector. Bringing Michel into SH ensures continuity and steady progress, while our young, dynamic team will bring fresh energy to our operations, paving the way for long-term success.” Simon Robin, SH Karting

A strengthened organizational structure

To ensure a smooth transition, impeccable service continuity and first-rate support for its dealer network, SH Karting announces the appointment of experienced professionals to key positions:

Michel Boisclair is named Director of Distribution at SH Karting. With recognized expertise and in-depth knowledge of the industry, he will be the preferred contact for dealers to support the development of their activities.

Patrick Moreau retains responsibility for the Rotax MAX program for Canada and of the management and organization of the Montreal Cup for SH Karting. His expertise in organizing events and the championship is undeniable and makes him an asset to SH.

Daniel Lamothe retains responsibility for the service to retailers and technical inspections, ensuring the rigor and conformity of equipment.

The transition period will begin in the coming weeks and will oﬃcially be completed on January 1, 2027.

About SH Karting

A pioneer of karting in Canada, SH Karting has been committed for many years to the development of the sport, the promotion of competitions, and the support of both young talents and seasoned drivers. Through its dedication to technical excellence and customer service, SH Karting remains a key player in motorsports.

Press release by: SH Karting.