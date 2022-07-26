#CupKartsCanada
Senior Medium All Treadwell; Ferguson Takes Senior Heavy Title
Pair of wins for Treadwell while Rothman and Miller on top in Heavy class
Pulling double-duty on the weekend, Jon Treadwell added the Senior Medium class to his regular driving duties in Senior Lite and it paid off as he swept the weekend and took home the title in the first season of the Cup Karts Canada Division.
Treadwell (BirelART) was no match for his fellow competitors in the Senior Medium Finals. While Zach Boam (BirelART) and Vassil Tchiplakov (Intrepid Kart) were able to secure heat race wins on Saturday, it was classic drives by Treadwell in the Finals to move into the lead late in the race and then control the lead to the finish line.
Tchiplakov was his closest competitor in the Final but took home second place while Jelena Latkovic (Intrepid Kart) advanced up to third to join them in the podium celebrations.
In Sunday’s wet conditions Treadwell put on a clinic and drove away to an 8.6-second margin of victory. Boam recovered from his DNF on Saturday to finish in second while Latkovic scored her second podium of the weekend in third.
Cup Karts Canada Briggs Senior Medium Sunday Final Results
|1
|Jon Treadwell
|
|2
|Zach Boam
|8.643
|3
|Jelena Latkovic
|13.343
|4
|Vassil Tchiplakov
|16.553
|5
|Franco Savaglio
|17.042
|6
|Toby Houston
|17.180
|7
|Ryan Brutzki
|15.389
|8
|Alex Gutknecht
|17.977
|9
|Jessica Plante
|18.728
|10
|Calum Dunbar
|19.972
|11
|Mathieu Ducharme
|23.429
|12
|Kristopher-Ryan Bissonnette
|27.529
|13
|Eric Lessard
|DNF
In the Senior Heavy division, there was a great battle up front in both Finals.
On Saturday it was Jason Rothman (Awesome Kart) who took advantage of a last-lap tangle between Steven MacVoy (Ricciardo Kart) and David Miller (FA Kart) to slip through and steal the victory. Miller was able to continue and hold onto second place while Logan Ferguson (BirelART) was able to get ahead of MacVoy on the final lap to stand on the podium in third.
Sunday’s wet-weather Feature was all Miller.
He overtook pole-sitter Christopher Mitchell (BirelART) on the opening lap to get the lead and he never looked back from there. He crossed the finish line 5.4 seconds ahead of Ferguson to take the win, while Ferguson celebrated the championship honours with his runner-up result.
Bruno Polo (Ricciardo Kart) came home in third place and that helped put him on the championship podium in third place behind Ferguson and Mitchell.
Cup Karts Canada Briggs Senior Heavy Sunday Final Results
|1
|David Miller
|
|2
|Logan Ferguson
|5.460
|3
|Bruno Polo
|12.167
|4
|Christopher Mitchell
|12.565
|5
|David Auger
|12.626
|6
|William Lowther
|19.813
|7
|Ilias Sabbar
|20.796
|8
|Kevin McCathie
|21.279
|9
|Yannick Laperriere
|24.309
|10
|Shawn Knowlton
|36.716
|11
|Steven MacVoy
|4 laps
|12
|Jason Rothman
|DNF
|13
|Mike Husby
|DNF
|14
|Alex Mercier
|DNF
You must be logged in to post a comment Login