Senior Medium All Treadwell; Ferguson Takes Senior Heavy Title

Pulling double-duty on the weekend, Jon Treadwell added the Senior Medium class to his regular driving duties in Senior Lite and it paid off as he swept the weekend and took home the title in the first season of the Cup Karts Canada Division.

Treadwell (BirelART) was no match for his fellow competitors in the Senior Medium Finals. While Zach Boam (BirelART) and Vassil Tchiplakov (Intrepid Kart) were able to secure heat race wins on Saturday, it was classic drives by Treadwell in the Finals to move into the lead late in the race and then control the lead to the finish line.

Tchiplakov was his closest competitor in the Final but took home second place while Jelena Latkovic (Intrepid Kart) advanced up to third to join them in the podium celebrations.

In Sunday’s wet conditions Treadwell put on a clinic and drove away to an 8.6-second margin of victory. Boam recovered from his DNF on Saturday to finish in second while Latkovic scored her second podium of the weekend in third.

Cup Karts Canada Briggs Senior Medium Sunday Final Results

1 Jon Treadwell ﻿ 2 Zach Boam 8.643 3 Jelena Latkovic 13.343 4 Vassil Tchiplakov 16.553 5 Franco Savaglio 17.042 6 Toby Houston 17.180 7 Ryan Brutzki 15.389 8 Alex Gutknecht 17.977 9 Jessica Plante 18.728 10 Calum Dunbar 19.972 11 Mathieu Ducharme 23.429 12 Kristopher-Ryan Bissonnette 27.529 13 Eric Lessard DNF

In the Senior Heavy division, there was a great battle up front in both Finals.

On Saturday it was Jason Rothman (Awesome Kart) who took advantage of a last-lap tangle between Steven MacVoy (Ricciardo Kart) and David Miller (FA Kart) to slip through and steal the victory. Miller was able to continue and hold onto second place while Logan Ferguson (BirelART) was able to get ahead of MacVoy on the final lap to stand on the podium in third.

Sunday’s wet-weather Feature was all Miller.

He overtook pole-sitter Christopher Mitchell (BirelART) on the opening lap to get the lead and he never looked back from there. He crossed the finish line 5.4 seconds ahead of Ferguson to take the win, while Ferguson celebrated the championship honours with his runner-up result.

Bruno Polo (Ricciardo Kart) came home in third place and that helped put him on the championship podium in third place behind Ferguson and Mitchell.

Cup Karts Canada Briggs Senior Heavy Sunday Final Results