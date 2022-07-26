Connect with us
Senior Medium All Treadwell; Ferguson Takes Senior Heavy Title

Pair of wins for Treadwell while Rothman and Miller on top in Heavy class
Pulling double-duty on the weekend, Jon Treadwell added the Senior Medium class to his regular driving duties in Senior Lite and it paid off as he swept the weekend and took home the title in the first season of the Cup Karts Canada Division.

Treadwell (BirelART) was no match for his fellow competitors in the Senior Medium Finals. While Zach Boam (BirelART) and Vassil Tchiplakov (Intrepid Kart) were able to secure heat race wins on Saturday, it was classic drives by Treadwell in the Finals to move into the lead late in the race and then control the lead to the finish line.

Tchiplakov was his closest competitor in the Final but took home second place while Jelena Latkovic (Intrepid Kart) advanced up to third to join them in the podium celebrations.

In Sunday’s wet conditions Treadwell put on a clinic and drove away to an 8.6-second margin of victory. Boam recovered from his DNF on Saturday to finish in second while Latkovic scored her second podium of the weekend in third.

Cup Karts Canada Briggs Senior Medium Sunday Final Results

1Jon Treadwell﻿
2Zach Boam8.643
3Jelena Latkovic13.343
4Vassil Tchiplakov16.553
5Franco Savaglio17.042
6Toby Houston17.180
7Ryan Brutzki15.389
8Alex Gutknecht17.977
9Jessica Plante18.728
10Calum Dunbar19.972
11Mathieu Ducharme23.429
12Kristopher-Ryan Bissonnette27.529
13Eric LessardDNF

In the Senior Heavy division, there was a great battle up front in both Finals.

On Saturday it was Jason Rothman (Awesome Kart) who took advantage of a last-lap tangle between Steven MacVoy (Ricciardo Kart) and David Miller (FA Kart) to slip through and steal the victory. Miller was able to continue and hold onto second place while Logan Ferguson (BirelART) was able to get ahead of MacVoy on the final lap to stand on the podium in third.

Sunday’s wet-weather Feature was all Miller.

He overtook pole-sitter Christopher Mitchell (BirelART) on the opening lap to get the lead and he never looked back from there. He crossed the finish line 5.4 seconds ahead of Ferguson to take the win, while Ferguson celebrated the championship honours with his runner-up result.

Bruno Polo (Ricciardo Kart) came home in third place and that helped put him on the championship podium in third place behind Ferguson and Mitchell.

Cup Karts Canada Briggs Senior Heavy Sunday Final Results

1David Miller﻿
2Logan Ferguson5.460
3Bruno Polo12.167
4Christopher Mitchell12.565
5David Auger12.626
6William Lowther19.813
7Ilias Sabbar20.796
8Kevin McCathie21.279
9Yannick Laperriere24.309
10Shawn Knowlton36.716
11Steven MacVoy4 laps
12Jason RothmanDNF
13Mike HusbyDNF
14Alex MercierDNF

