Sebastian Day is a 2x Canadian Briggs Junior Champion!

An impressive performance by Sebastian Day has earned him his second Canadian Championship in a row as he successfully defended his title in Briggs Junior at the Hamilton Karting Complex.

The main event on Sunday started with a very wild ride for James Tufford, who started the race in fourth and made a nice move up the inside only for the gap to close quickly, sending him and his kart soaring through the air. We are happy to report James walked away with just a scratch on his leg.

After a short red flag delay, the race restarted with Day on the pole position and Hudson Urlin moving up to the front row after Muskaan Sattaur needed some repairs and had to start from the rear.

From third on the grid, Jaden Hundal glued to Day’s rear bumper in the opening laps and that allowed the pair to open up a nice lead with all the shuffling behind them.

The pair cruised together throughout the 22-lap main event to ensure they wouldn’t be caught and waited until the final two laps to battle.

Hundal put forth a solid effort, but Day used his experience to stay ahead and celebrated his second National title at the finish line.

American Christopher Wakefield was third to the finish line but a pushback bumper penalty knocked him back to fourth in the final ranking and moved Jackson Corbett onto the podium in third.

Driving from the rear all the way back to fifth earned Sattaur one of the Motul Smooth Move awards from the day.