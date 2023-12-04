Scuderia Estoras Racing Ready for Canadian Karting Scene

— Press Release —

The Canadian karting scene will have a new team and chassis brand in 2024 as Scuderia Estoras Racing and has acquired the Canadian importer and distributor rights for the ultra-successful COMPKART chassis brand. Scuderia Estoras will be a factory direct partner enabling them to supply dealers across Canada. Today Scuderia Estoras launched their new website, www.scuderiaestoras.com.

Leading the way for Scuderia Estoras will be well-known Canadian racing driver Marco Kacic as he has taken over General Manager duties for the new program. Marco spent most of his youth behind the wheel of a kart and moved up to formula car competition when he was 15. He stopped racing karts full-time since pursuing a career in cars but his passion for the sport never left.

“I still absolutely love the sport of karting,” Kacic expressed. “When I’m between car races, I spend much of my time coaching kart racers and, if I get the chance, still compete in a few kart races each year. I’m thrilled to be given the opportunity to start and manage my own team along with my partner Patrick Kleine. This new venture will not affect my racing career aspirations, even if it makes me busier between races.”

Scuderia Estoras is driven by passion, innovation, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. They are committed to foster and elevate karting to new heights while promoting the sport throughout Canada and internationally.

Kleine is a kart racing enthusiast and the founder of several companies that will be supporting this new racing team.

Patrick Kleine added, “Bringing the COMPKART brand to Canada is very exciting. Scuderia Estoras will carry a full line of kart racing products so our drivers, customers, and dealers will have a ‘one stop shop’ experience. We will also be offering a driving academy for all ages and experiences levels.”

Scuderia Estoras has also partnered with Speed Fanatics which offers an F4 racing school and testing programs for kart racers looking to make the next step.

Kacic added, “I really have developed a passion for teaching and coaching in cars and karts. Helping karting drivers with the transition from karts to cars is something that I’m very excited about. I want to help young drivers and their families with this transition because I know firsthand how challenging it can be.”

This venture is made possible through strategic collaborations with industry leaders such as the COMPKART factory team, Scuderia Estoras racing team, Archive Digital Global Marketing Agency, Marco Kacic Racing, DACC Racing Team, and Estoras Group. Their support ensures Scuderia Estoras is equipped with the best technology, resources, and expertise to bring home the gold and promote the sport of karting in Canada.

Be part of their thrilling journey as they gear up for an action-packed season. Get ready to join Scuderia Estoras and celebrate victories, the passion, and the thrill of racing!

To find out more about Scuderia Estoras, the product lines, services, or how to become a Canadian COMPKART dealer, visit their brand-new racing website, www.scuderiaestoras.com.