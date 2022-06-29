SCR Lines Up 18 Racers for Rotax Canada Final

Scott Campbell Racing is set for its first major race of the year and they have a full house of Rotax racers looking to start off their Rotax Canada Final championship on the right note.

18 racers spread across all six Rotax Max divisions will represent the SCR banner at their home track in Martensville, SK during the Canada Day long weekend. Under the guidance of 2010 Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals Champion Scott Campbell, the BirelART race team is set for battle.

The team is made up of a mix of local racers, along with some out-of-province talents who have joined the Canada Final by Max Karting Group. With tickets to the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals and the chance to represent Team Canada on the line, SCR team manager Scott Campbell has a good feeling about his driver roster this weekend.

“For team SCR I am hopeful that we come out of the weekend with some podiums. We have a large group in the Micro and Mini classes and with some home track knowledge, we hope to have some better results than last year in Chilliwack. For the other classes Rotax Jr, Rotax Sr and DD2 I think we will have a strong chance to push for podium spots even though we have a smaller group. I will work my best to improve everyone all week and will see what we are given at the end of Sunday.”

Starting with the Micro Max racers, four drivers will hit the grid amongst the youngest competitors on the track. Max Lennox Campbell, Pieter Hoogland and Liam Voisey are all regulars at the Saskatoon Kart Racers club and welcome the additional competitors from outside the province for the Canada Final to add to the level of competition.

It’s a similar feeling in Mini Max where SCR has seven drivers in the field. Five of the six call Martensville Speedway home and will surely be the early drivers to keep an eye on this weekend. From Quebec, Antoine Lemiuex has joined the SCR team for the weekend but has plenty of new teammates to rely on for track information.

In Junior Max, Lemieux’s sister Frederique has also joined the team for the weekend and will line up alongside Mannix Donnelly, who has moved up from Briggs to Rotax this season.

Moving up to the Senior divisions, another pair of siblings from Quebec will call SCR home for the weekend as Timothe Pernod will race in Senior Max while Lucas Pernod is racing in Rotax DD2. Lucas has been racing in the Rotax Euro Series this season and was a member of Team Canada last year at the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals.

Joining Pernod in DD2 are the Lloyd brothers Andy and Riley. Long-time racers are no stranger to competing against Western Canada’s best and look to leave an impression at their home track.

Finally, SCR has two members in Rotax DD2 Masters this weekend as Jason McCumber and Monty Reimer. McCumber is in search of his first victory at the Westerns with a best finish of third a few years back, while Reimer makes his first major inter-provincial start.

To support the full tent of drivers, SCR has brought in the support of 3-time Rotax Grand Finals Champion Ben Cooper, along with PSL Karting’s Kevin King to help provide driver and technical support.

Scott Campbell Racing Team Lineup for the Rotax Canada Final

Micro-Max

Max Lennox Campbell

Pieter Hoogland

Liam Voisey

Charles Teo

Mini-Max

Adilyn Campbell

Teryk Bodenstab

Danyka Bodenstab

Nicholas Thorne

Heidi McCumber

Antoine Lemieux

Magnus Gertsmar

Rotax Junior

Frederique Lemieux

Mannix Donnelly

Rotax Senior

Timothy Pernod

Rotax DD2

Lucas Pernod

Andy Lloyd

Riley Lloyd

Rotax DD2 Masters

Jason McCumber

Monty Reimer