SAAS Karting: A Family Passion Serving Performance!

SAAS is much more than a company, it’s a family dedicated to motorsport. Built on decades of racing experience and success, our team combines expertise, passion and innovation to help drivers achieve excellence.

It all starts with Stéphane, the father, a true pillar of motorsport. Since the age of 18, he has dabbled in every discipline: karting, rallying, formula and racing cars. Holder of several titles in various championships, he has also left his mark on the sport by organizing numerous series of major competitions.

At his side is Chantal, a specialist in racing clothing and equipment. With 20 years of experience in racing apparel, she is responsible for all SAAS racing equipment and clothing products and is an essential element in the development of SAAS.

The new generation continues the family legacy with Antoine, co-owner, master mechanic and kart performance developer. An accomplished driver, he qualified twice in the SWS world finals in Italy and Dubai (2018-2019), has been vice-champion in Briggs & Stratton Senior and grand champion in DD2 Senior at the Coupe de Montréal (2016 and 2022).

Finally, Ariane, co-owner, is responsible for the race team and store, as well as coaching the program. She has achieved victories and podium positions in several categories as a kart, dirt and car racer. She has also been an SWS world finalist twice, in France (2014) and Dubai (2019). Today she is now providing her experience to the team’s drivers.

What is SAAS?

SAAS has specialized in karting for nearly eight years. Passionate about the sport, in 2017 we launched the SWS Junior league to introduce young talent to karting.

Our commitment doesn’t stop there: we accompany and train drivers in various leagues, offering them personalized coaching. Since 2022, we’ve been supporting about twenty drivers, from beginners to experts, at the biggest competitions in North America.

In 2024, we have expanded our services with the opening of a spare parts store and an online store, guaranteeing you a complete, high-quality service to satisfy all your needs.

SAAS Karting is powered by Mac Minarelli chassis, high-quality products that combine performance and reliability. Officially established since 2022, we are well known for our family approach and our excellent results in North America’s top championships.

Our mission: to accompany each driver in their development so that they can reach their full potential. Through personalized coaching and constant support, we help you achieve your goals while cultivating the pleasure of racing.